Joe Lunardi predicts Duke gets out of the first round, but falls to Davidson in the second round. (0:51)

Money has been pouring in on Duke at sportsbooks around the nation, including one wager that would pay more than $5 million if the Blue Devils send coach Mike Krzyzewski out on a high note by winning the national championship.

On Monday, a bettor in New Jersey placed a $300,000 bet on the Blue Devils to win it all with FanDuel at 17-1 odds. If Duke wins, the bet would pay a net $5.1 million.

In addition, the three largest national championship bets at sportsbook PointsBet are on the Blue Devils, and, at Caesars Sportsbook, more bets have been placed on Duke to win the tournament than have been placed on any other team.

Krzyzewski, who has said he will retire after the season, is making his 36th appearance in the NCAA tournament, the most of all time.

The Blue Devils are the No. 2 seed in the West Region, with top overall seed Gonzaga. Duke beat Gonzaga in late November, and Krzyzewski owns eight wins over No. 1 seeds, the most in tournament history.

Gonzaga remains the consensus favorite to win the tournament entering the round of 64 and also has attracted some big bets, including a $40,000 and a $30,000 wager with the SuperBook. Gonzaga is the favorite at 13-4 odds at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey, followed by Arizona at 6-1, Kentucky at 8-1 and Kansas at 9-1.