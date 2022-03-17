Joe Lunardi predicts UCLA advancing out of the first round but falling to Saint Mary's in the Round of 32. (0:38)

The UCLA Bruins have signed men's basketball coach Mick Cronin to a new six-year contract through the 2027-28 season, it was announced Thursday.

Cronin has compiled a 66-29 record in his three seasons with the Bruins, entering this year's NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed after reaching the Final Four last season.

The Bruins (25-7) face No. 13 seed Akron on Thursday.

"Mick Cronin is one of the best coaches in the country, and this deal signifies our commitment to keeping him at UCLA and competing for national championships," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.

"Mick is the right leader for our program because he knows what it means to represent the four letters, he won't settle for less than being an elite program, and he wins with integrity. He has done a tremendous job of developing young men, and his players respect him."

UCLA finished second in the Pac-12 with a 15-5 conference record during the regular season, and the Bruins lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Cronin, who coached at Cincinnati for nine seasons prior to joining UCLA in 2019, is one of just four active head coaches to currently have led his teams to 11 consecutive NCAA tournaments, joining Gonzaga's Mark Few, Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Kansas' Bill Self.

"I believe we have created a culture of success and competitive greatness at UCLA," Cronin said in a statement. "I am totally committed to seeing this process through with the goal of becoming national champions and one of the elite programs in college basketball."