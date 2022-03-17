GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Tom Izzo isn't sure how long or at what level, but he expects that No. 7-seed Michigan State guard Tyson Walker will play Friday in the Spartans' first-round NCAA tournament game against No. 10 Davidson.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior transfer from Northeastern injured his ankle during Michigan State's 75-70 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten tournament on March 12.

"He did practice a little bit yesterday, practiced today. He's definitely better," Izzo said. "He'll be heavily taped, but he's going to play. [Don't know] for how long or at what level, but I was marvelously excited yesterday after the first day of no practice, second day not much, third day he did practice some and then today we went through a little practice at the high school and he participated in most of that.

"Hopefully it doesn't swell up or anything. I think he's not going to be 100 percent, but he's not going to be 50 either."

Walker has started 28 of 34 games for Michigan State this season. In 20.2 minutes per game, Walker has averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 assists.