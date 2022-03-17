Nathan Cayo finishes strong in the paint down the stretch for Richmond in a 67-63 win over Iowa in the NCAA Tournament. (0:24)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Upsetting teams in the NCAA tournament is nothing new for the Richmond Spiders, who knocked off the fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 67-63 on Thursday in this year's first big upset.

It was Richmond's ninth victory as a No. 12 seed or worse since seeding began in 1979.

No other team has more than four.

"Probably last Thursday," Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard said of when the team thought it could win this game. "At the end of the day, we knew we're a tough team to scout, the way we run our offense and how many older guys we have. It's tough to try and guard us. We're a fairly confident group, and I think last weekend showed that, and I don't think anybody doesn't believe in each other."

Most Wins As 12-Seed Or Lower Richmond's first-round victory over fifth-seeded Iowa shouldn't come as any surprise. Since seeding began in the NCAA tournament, the Spiders have nine wins as a 12-seed or lower -- more than twice as many as any other team. Team Wins Richmond 9<< Oregon 4 Ohio 4 La Salle 4 Princeton 4 Western Kentucky 4 Tulsa 4 >> Since seeding first began in 1979

Gilyard scored 24 points, while Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (24-12). Nathan Cayo also had 15 points, including a couple of big baskets down the stretch, as the Atlantic 10 tournament champ Spiders (24-12) improved their NCAA tourney record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0.

The Spiders' defense gave the Hawkeyes plenty of issues, holding their explosive offense to just 28 first-half points. When it was over, so was Iowa's 16-game streak of scoring 70 points or more -- the longest active streak in Division I.

Iowa (26-10) came into the game averaging 83.8 points per game, which ranked fourth in the nation.

Keegan Murray, the Big Ten Player of the Year who averaged 23.6 points per game, finished with 21 points on 53.3% shooting for the Hawkeyes.

"I don't think we were too scared to play at their pace," Gilyard said. "At the end of the day, we had to guard and make it tough. Obviously, it was going to be tough trying to guard Keegan, but I think we did a really good job overall as a team."

Murray was 6-of-13 on contested shots, including 0-of-3 on 3-pointers. He went 0-of-5 shooting outside the paint, and at one point, was held scoreless for a 15-minute stretch.

"They're just physical, and they brought a lot of guys any time I was driving to the basket or in the paint area, so it was really nothing new to me," Murray said. "But I was able to find a lot of guys in kickouts and things like that. I really feel like I didn't have to score the ball as much this game."

The Big Ten tournament champion has lost its opening NCAA tournament game only twice -- Michigan State in 2016 and Iowa in 2006, per research by ESPN Stats & Information.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery drops to 4-6 in NCAA tournament games -- the worst tournament win percentage while at a Big Ten school (among 35 coaches with more than five NCAA tournament games coached).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.