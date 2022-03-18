Hassan Drame's easy layup grabs the lead late in overtime for Saint Peter's in a shocking 85-79 win over Kentucky. (0:28)

Is March Madness 2022 wild enough yet? How's your bracket doing? The first-round NCAA tournament games Thursday saw No. 15 seed Saint Peter's knock of No. 2 Kentucky. Two No. 12 seeds, Richmond and New Mexico State, downed No. 5 seeds Iowa and UConn, respectively.

Two No. 1 seeds -- Gonzaga and Baylor -- cruised through their first games while Tennessee and North Carolina put up big scores.

So, shall we do it again Friday?

Jabari Smith, a top NBA draft prospect, and No. 2 seed Auburn help start the day's action. Later, Mike Krzyzewski begins his final NCAA tournament as Duke's head coach. The No. 2-seeded Blue Devils play Cal State Fullerton.

"I'm just going to go for it, and that's what I've tried to do all season long," Krzyzewski said Thursday. "I just want to be in the moment. I'm excited."

NCAA tournament schedule (all times ET)

12:15 p.m.: 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

12:40 p.m.: 15 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. 2 Auburn Tigers

1:45 p.m.: 14 Montana State Bobcats vs. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders

2 p.m.: 14 Yale Bulldogs vs. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

2:45 p.m.: 15 Delaware Blue Hens vs. 2 Villanova Wildcats

3:10 p.m.: 10 Miami Hurricanes vs. 7 USC Trojans

4:15 p.m.: 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

4:30 p.m.: 11 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. 6 Texas Longhorns

6:50 p.m.: 13 Chattanooga Mocs vs. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini

7:10 p.m.: 15 CSU Fullerton Titans vs. 2 Duke Blue Devils

7:20 p.m.: 11 Iowa State Cyclones vs. 6 LSU Tigers

7:27 p.m.: 16 Wright State Raiders vs. 1 Arizona Wildcats

9:20 p.m.: 12 UAB Blazers vs. 5 Houston Cougars

9:40 p.m.: 10 Davidson Wildcats vs. 7 Michigan State Spartans

9:50 p.m.: 14 Colgate Raiders vs. 3 Wisconsin Badgers

9:57 p.m.: 9 TCU Horned Frogs vs. 8 Seton Hall Pirates

Sister Jean in the house

Walked into PPG, immediately saw a celebrity pic.twitter.com/uNLQc0ptqq — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 18, 2022

What would a Loyola Ramblers game be without their beloved chaplain Sister Jean? The 102-year-old nun is in Pittsburgh on Friday for her team's game against Ohio State.

POTUS on their side

Sometimes you have to make bracket picks with your heart. President Joe Biden put aside seeds, odds and opponents and picked his alma mater, the Delaware Blue Hens, to win both the men's and women's tournaments.

I'm proud of all the athletes competing in this year's NCAA tournament. But at the end of the day, I'm a @UDelaware guy. Go Blue Hens! pic.twitter.com/fG89BfvNAP — President Biden (@POTUS) March 18, 2022

Texas AD's wild ride

Everyone's been on a long road trip. People take too many bathroom breaks. They try to take photos from moving cars. Souvenirs are bought. According to Chris Del Conte, the Longhorns' athletics director, he had travel issues with his flight from Austin, Texas, to Milwaukee for Texas' first-round game Friday.

So Del Conte got a car with some Texas fans and headed north. According to the feed, Del Conte got pulled over in a traffic stop -- in Oklahoma, of course.

Met these dude at Austin airport after two plane delays we decided to drive to Milwaukee., Wheels, Hodges and me rolling along 1-35 expected drive time 17 hours .. Keep the light on boys will be coming in late pic.twitter.com/AMhV6sLMtw — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 17, 2022

Escape Oklahoma with just a warning... Buford T Justice is on the prowl.🤘🏽 https://t.co/M4RCIzkqbd pic.twitter.com/cfVtN93fhB — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 17, 2022

Met up with some great Longhorn at Jimm's in Springfield .. Thanks Cedric and Tony for the outstanding suggestion.. time to hit the road 🤘🏽 https://t.co/GQ6oq2bkRQ pic.twitter.com/iuMWKDRAHp — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 18, 2022

Wheels with a solid hat purchase in Pontiac Illinois...😂🤘🏽 https://t.co/EBxAjRi1lB pic.twitter.com/eZiOIZsOKs — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 18, 2022

Pregame fun and intense prep

Go Green 🍀 🍀 pic.twitter.com/VL9T7aDlcR — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 17, 2022