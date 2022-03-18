GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Auburn Tigers junior forward Jaylin Williams will be evaluated for a concussion after a collision with a teammate during Friday's NCAA tournament win and is questionable for Sunday's second-round game.

Williams did not return after a first-half collision with teammate Walker Kessler during the Tigers' 80-61 win over 15th-seeded Jacksonville State.

"Jaylin is going to get some [dental] work done today," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "They are going to have to obviously evaluate him and he's going to have to go through a concussion protocol because of the hit. So we really don't know."

Williams had eight points on 3-of-3 shooting prior to the collision.

Kessler said he wasn't sure what happened, other than he went to go block a shot.

"I'm not really even sure," Kessler said. "I just went to block it, got pushed back and made contact with him."

Williams averaged 5.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes entering the NCAA tournament.