Queens University coach Bart Lundy has accepted the job to become the next men's basketball coach at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, sources told ESPN.

The two sides finalized a five-year deal Friday, sources said. In two different stints at Queens University, Lundy has led the school to two Division II Final Fours and nine NCAA tournament appearances over 14 seasons. That includes six consecutive appearances -- which would have been seven had the 2020 NCAA tournament hadn't been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his second stint there, from 2013 through this season, Lundy won more than 78% of his games.

Lundy, 50, brings Division I experience to UW-Milwaukee, as he was the head coach at High Point from 2003 to 2009. That run began at age 31, when he was second-youngest coach in the country. It included a 22-10 season in 2006-07 and four winning seasons in six years. He also served stints as an assistant coach at both Winthrop and North Texas.

Lundy has familiarity with the city, as he served as Marquette's director of basketball operations from 2009 to '12 after his time at High Point. Marquette made the NCAA tournament in all three seasons that Lundy worked there.

He replaces Pat Baldwin Sr., who was fired March 2 after five losing seasons. The Panthers were 10-22 overall this season, 8-14 in the Horizon League.

There's a long and rich history of success at UW-Milwaukee. The school has reached four NCAA tournaments and won three games, including a run to the Round of 16 as a No. 12 seed under Bruce Pearl in 2005.

The Panthers' program helped launch both Pearl and Bo Ryan into careers that saw them become Final Four coaches.