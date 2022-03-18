Andy Enfield said his USC team came up "one possession short" in a 68-66 loss to Miami on Friday, and he was eager to point out the possession when it all fell apart.

Enfield criticized officials for two late calls, the most egregious, he said, coming on an out-of-bounds ruling that gave Miami the ball with 2:07 remaining.

"It was a one-point game," Enfield said. "It should've been our ball, and they gave it back to Miami. It was the wrong call."

With the Hurricanes up 59-58, Reese Dixon-Waters went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one. The ball careened off the rim and went out of bounds, with Enfield suggesting it was tipped by Miami's Sam Waardenburg first. The officials exchanged looks for a moment before ultimately signaling Miami ball, as the USC bench and a host of fans sitting behind them erupted in frustration.

"It was very clear," Enfield said. "I don't know what they discussed or didn't discuss. I don't know how you missed that call in a crucial part of the game in the NCAA tournament. It wasn't even close."

ESPN's request for clarification from officials after the game was denied, however a tournament official said in a statement that the call was not reviewable.

"The call in question was in a period of the game that is not reviewable - not less than two minutes remaining," said NCAA committee representative Barry Collier. "It was a judgement call. The lead official agreed with the call, so we're not going to grant the request for comment."

Kameron McGusty was fouled at the other end and drained both free throws, then hit a jumper to give Miami a five-point lead it never surrendered, despite a frenetic comeback attempt led by USC's Drew Peterson.

Peterson hit 3s with 35 seconds and 26 seconds remaining, pulling USC back to within a point, then connected on a layup with 14 seconds to play. On the drive, Enfield thought Peterson had been fouled, too, but no call was forthcoming.

On the ensuing possession, Miami's Charlie Moore drove to the basket and made hard contact with Ethan Anderson, who was whistled for the foul. Moore made both free throws.

"I thought Drew got fouled on the possession before when he drove and [would have] tied the game, they hit his arm," Enfield said. "So I guess, if you're going to call it at one end, you should call it at the other end."

Peterson still nearly stole the game with a three-quarters-court heave that rimmed out.

"My teammates found me in great spots," Peterson said. "I hit a few shots, but, obviously, too little too late."

Afterward, Peterson accepted blame for the loss -- particularly a dismal first half in which USC had 12 turnovers and just eight made field goals.

"That's on me as a leader of the team, that first half," he said. "We came out -- I came out slow. I didn't do enough to help get the guys in good positions, give them the ball."

Enfield saw it differently. Despite the awful first half, USC's second half was nearly flawless. The Trojans erased an 11-point halftime deficit and had a lead as late as the 4:52 mark in the second.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga said he told his team during a Thursday night meeting that it "was like Christmas Eve. And [the NCAA tournament] was Christmas." In the end, Enfield said, it was the officials who gifted the win for the Hurricanes.

"The call was made, and unfortunately, we were one possession short," Enfield said. "When you're talking about a one-possession game, it's very disappointing to lose like that, but they fought back and gave it their best shot."