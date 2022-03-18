SAN DIEGO -- Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a "significant [left] knee injury" in the opening minutes of the Crimson Tide's 78-64 loss to Notre Dame.

Quinerly, Alabama's second-leading scorer, is set to graduate this spring and planned to test the NBA waters, according to Alabama coach Nate Oats.

"His plan was going to be a professional and [the injury is] going to obviously put a big kink in those plans," Oats said.

A five-star prospect who began his career at Villanova, Quinerly will fly to Alabama Friday night before undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. His parents were in attendance and joined him in the locker room at halftime.

Quinerly, who averaged 14.3 points per game this season, suffered the injury driving the lane during the first half. His absence changed the complexion of the game.

"That's a big loss for them, great guard," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "Having the two of them [Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford] together is what really makes them go. So that really changed them.

"They got cut down to one playmaker and he was exhausted."