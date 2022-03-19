San Francisco is expected to promote associate head coach Chris Gerlufsen to replace Todd Golden, sources told ESPN.

Golden left earlier Friday for the head coach position at Florida.

With Gerlufsen sliding over one seat, the Dons are following the same model they did in 2019, when they promoted Golden to replace Kyle Smith when Smith left for Washington State.

The news was first reported by CBSSports.com.

In three years under Golden and three years under Smith, San Francisco won at least 20 games five times, including this year's NCAA tournament appearance. It was the school's first trip to the tournament since 1998.

Gerlufsen joined Golden's staff last summer, following two seasons under Eran Ganot at Hawaii. He's considered an impressive international recruiter and offensive mind, and has helped with the development of guards at both programs. He has also spent time at San Diego, Hartford and The Citadel as an assistant coach.

Gerlufsen will have to quickly rebuild the Dons' roster this spring, after USF started four seniors this past season. San Francisco lost to Murray State in overtime in an NCAA tournament first-round thriller on Thursday.