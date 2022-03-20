MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn will not return to Sunday's NCAA Tournament second-round game vs. Iowa State after sustaining a left ankle injury late in the first half.

Hepburn, who started all 33 games as a true freshman, was defending Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter on a drive when his left ankle twisted awkwardly with 4:37 left in the half.

He screamed in pain after falling to the court, and several teammates helped him to the locker room as he didn't put any weight on his left leg. Senior Brad Davison took over the point guard duties the rest of the first half.

Wisconsin's primary backup to Hepburn, freshman Lorne Bowman II, has not played since Feb. 15 because of a non-COVID-related illness. In addition to Davison, junior Jahcobi Neath and sophomore Jordan Davis are options at guard.

A native of Omaha, Hepburn entered the game as Wisconsin's assists leader (77) and fifth-leading scorer (8.2 points per game). He had no points or assists in 14 minutes before leaving Sunday's game. Hepburn in November became the first true freshman to start a season opener for Wisconsin since Devin Harris in 2001.