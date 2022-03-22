Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his final college basketball season elsewhere.

Honor, a fourth-year junior, played the past two seasons for the Tigers. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

He averaged 7.7 points this season, leading the Tigers (17-16) with 79 assists while making 25 starts. Overall, he started 35 of 57 games with the Tigers.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two campaigns.