The Citadel is finalizing a deal to bring former head coach Ed Conroy back to the Bulldogs, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected this week.

Conroy was the head coach at The Citadel -- his alma mater -- from 2006-10, going 49-76 overall but leading the Bulldogs to 20 wins in 2009, including a CIT appearance. He also won Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2009. Conroy then moved to Tulane for six seasons, where he guided the Green Wave to two postseason appearances and a 92-103 overall record.

After leaving Tulane in 2016, Conroy was an assistant coach at Minnesota for five seasons before joining Jerry Stackhouse's staff at Vanderbilt as the associate head coach.

Conroy has spent more than 30 years in college coaching, with stints as an assistant at NC State, VMI, Fuman, Tulsa, Tennessee and Coastal Carolina.

Conroy is the first cousin of the late author Pat Conroy, whose books "The Lords of Discipline" and "My Losing Season" were based on his experiences as a student and men's basketball player at The Citadel.

He replaces Duggar Baucom, who was fired earlier this month after seven seasons at the helm.