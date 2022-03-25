Few things unite New Jersey more than mentioning Wawa, going down the shore or the phrase "20 regular, cash."
After their 2022 NCAA tournament run, you can add the Saint Peter's Peacocks to that list -- even if their March Madness appearance lasts for only a few more days.
Check your men's tournament brackets
On Friday, the team makes its first Sweet 16 appearance in Philadelphia, just 90 miles from its home arena, to face 3-seed Purdue in the East Region semifinal.
Saint Peter's proved that its 85-79 overtime win over Kentucky wasn't just a fluke by following up with a 70-60 victory against Murray State in which the Peacocks never trailed to become the third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16.
These days, the Peacocks are living a charmed life as a Cinderella team and enjoying being the underdog darling of the tournament. Here's a look at their week:
March 17
The Peacocks' St. Patrick's day upset win over Kentucky was the start of this Cinderella story. It also spurred a new holiday that might be celebrated in the state for years to come.
HAPPY SAINT PETER'S DAY!!#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/xoemdAKv6w— Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 18, 2022
March 18, 2022
OK OK OK...WE'LL TWEET IT! @markwahlberg, thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/DTCRDsDTSm— Saint Peter's Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 18, 2022
The Peacocks also received congratulations from a fellow underdog.
In 2018, the UMBC Retrievers became one of the most well-known squads to wear March Madness' proverbial glass slipper after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed.
WELCOME TO THE CLUB @PeacocksMBB pic.twitter.com/Fy1qkeYKq3— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2022
March 18
Getting verified on Twitter is just one of the perks that come with defeating the No. 2 seed. Less than 24 hours after the big win, the Peacocks were blue-check official. They also reposted an introduction thread of the team that includes a "phenomenal" mustache, a set of twins, an aspiring actor and much more.
Gonna go ahead and bump this for our new followers from overnight— Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 18, 2022
You'll find all of the information is still extremely accurate#StrutUp🦚 https://t.co/8W7CeYk7ei
WE DID IT EVERYBODY!!! ☑️#StrutUp🦚 | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rrrFIGznVg— Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 18, 2022
You know the saying about birds of a feather? In this instance, the Saint Peter's spirit squad and Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, flocked together.
What?! Birds of a feather MUST flock together. Pack your bags Spirit Squad. We're getting you to the game. Can you be ready in...a few hours?! 🏃♀️💨 We're making this happen. #PeacockProud https://t.co/dIuK357DmE— Peacock (@peacockTV) March 19, 2022
March 19
The state of Kentucky had a tough time competing with New Jersey as far as basketball is concerned. The second-seeded Wildcats and No. 7 seed Racers both hailed from the Bluegrass State and fell to Saint Peter's.
"SAINT PETER'S HAS DONE THE UNTHINKABLE" 😱— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022
THE 15-SEED PEACOCKS ARE HEADED TO THE #SWEET16@PeacocksMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aQpOfjJNzS
Looks about right.#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/gOvN5blfGp— Saint Peter's Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 20, 2022
The Peacocks' second upset of the week was met with praise from several local teams and another feathered friend.
Raised In Jersey. Hated In Kentucky. https://t.co/EhyuReniQT— Princeton WBB (@PrincetonWBB) March 19, 2022
CINDERELLA ADVANCES!!!! Represent New Jersey! @PeacocksMBB #NJDevils— NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) March 20, 2022
R E P R E S E N T 👏 https://t.co/9b5qAnWJQ7— New York Giants (@Giants) March 20, 2022
this is a win for birds everywhere!— Aflac (@aflac) March 19, 2022
When asked about how his team matches up against bigger teams, head coach Shaheen Holloway had a very fitting response that has made its way onto local billboards.
"I've got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we're scared of anything?"
"You think we're worried about guys trying to muscle us? WE do that." 💪— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022
Shaheen Holloway on @PeacocksMBB's mentality. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BuVSv4rmn0
In my Saint Peter's column from yesterday, I wrote that someone should slap Shaheen Holloway's quote about "guys from New Jersey and New York City" on a billboard. Well, today ... https://t.co/nsQhZxxyYn pic.twitter.com/tgEfEk7t7R— Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) March 21, 2022
March 20
The Peacocks play their home games at Run Baby Run Arena, and the party upon returning to Jersey City appeared to be just as lively as the facility's name.
Welcome home, @PeacocksMBB! 🦚🏀🏠#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/OOoqL2xX1N— Saint Peter's Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 20, 2022
March 21
After the party, the team hosted a special visitor in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Coach Holloway appeared on Good Morning America.
That's weird, normally Juju is the one dishing out assists 👀— Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 21, 2022
Thanks for coming today @GovMurphy!#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/6MknEZORr5
"Listen, we're just out here enjoying the moment. A lot of teams just under a lot of pressure. Not us, we're just hooping." - St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway on @PeacocksMBB making #Sweet16. 🏀#StrutUp #MarchMadnesshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/uIP5P9XBqJ— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2022
March 23
Saint Peter's hosted two parties in as many days as its Sweet 16 send-off drew plenty of supporters. Those who weren't able to attend the in-person celebrations could at least view the celebratory sign on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Too Sweet, Jersey City 💕#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/Ssbcydhlmd— Saint Peter's Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 23, 2022
WHAT EXIT ✊ https://t.co/G371RIv8Pm— Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 24, 2022
March 24
Apparently former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has always been a big Peacocks guy. We aren't questioning the timing, and neither are the New Jersey Devils.
What? I have been cheering for Saint Peter's for years. They are my local New Jersey basketball team. Go Peacocks!! pic.twitter.com/lHrGPgW9NL— Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2022