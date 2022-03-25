Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway joins GameDay to discuss his team's run to the Sweet 16. (0:57)

Shaheen Holloway: Every guy on our team has a chip on his shoulder (0:57)

Few things unite New Jersey more than mentioning Wawa, going down the shore or the phrase "20 regular, cash."

After their 2022 NCAA tournament run, you can add the Saint Peter's Peacocks to that list -- even if their March Madness appearance lasts for only a few more days.

On Friday, the team makes its first Sweet 16 appearance in Philadelphia, just 90 miles from its home arena, to face 3-seed Purdue in the East Region semifinal.

Saint Peter's proved that its 85-79 overtime win over Kentucky wasn't just a fluke by following up with a 70-60 victory against Murray State in which the Peacocks never trailed to become the third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16.

These days, the Peacocks are living a charmed life as a Cinderella team and enjoying being the underdog darling of the tournament. Here's a look at their week:

March 17

The Peacocks' St. Patrick's day upset win over Kentucky was the start of this Cinderella story. It also spurred a new holiday that might be celebrated in the state for years to come.

OK OK OK...WE'LL TWEET IT! @markwahlberg, thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/DTCRDsDTSm — Saint Peter's Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 18, 2022

The Peacocks also received congratulations from a fellow underdog.

In 2018, the UMBC Retrievers became one of the most well-known squads to wear March Madness' proverbial glass slipper after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed.

March 18

Getting verified on Twitter is just one of the perks that come with defeating the No. 2 seed. Less than 24 hours after the big win, the Peacocks were blue-check official. They also reposted an introduction thread of the team that includes a "phenomenal" mustache, a set of twins, an aspiring actor and much more.

Gonna go ahead and bump this for our new followers from overnight



You'll find all of the information is still extremely accurate#StrutUp🦚 https://t.co/8W7CeYk7ei — Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 18, 2022

You know the saying about birds of a feather? In this instance, the Saint Peter's spirit squad and Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, flocked together.

What?! Birds of a feather MUST flock together. Pack your bags Spirit Squad. We're getting you to the game. Can you be ready in...a few hours?! 🏃‍♀️💨 We're making this happen. #PeacockProud https://t.co/dIuK357DmE — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 19, 2022

March 19

The state of Kentucky had a tough time competing with New Jersey as far as basketball is concerned. The second-seeded Wildcats and No. 7 seed Racers both hailed from the Bluegrass State and fell to Saint Peter's.

The Peacocks' second upset of the week was met with praise from several local teams and another feathered friend.

Raised In Jersey. Hated In Kentucky. https://t.co/EhyuReniQT — Princeton WBB (@PrincetonWBB) March 19, 2022

R E P R E S E N T 👏 https://t.co/9b5qAnWJQ7 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 20, 2022

this is a win for birds everywhere! — Aflac (@aflac) March 19, 2022

When asked about how his team matches up against bigger teams, head coach Shaheen Holloway had a very fitting response that has made its way onto local billboards.

"I've got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we're scared of anything?"

"You think we're worried about guys trying to muscle us? WE do that." 💪



Shaheen Holloway on @PeacocksMBB's mentality. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BuVSv4rmn0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

In my Saint Peter's column from yesterday, I wrote that someone should slap Shaheen Holloway's quote about "guys from New Jersey and New York City" on a billboard. Well, today ... https://t.co/nsQhZxxyYn pic.twitter.com/tgEfEk7t7R — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) March 21, 2022

March 20

The Peacocks play their home games at Run Baby Run Arena, and the party upon returning to Jersey City appeared to be just as lively as the facility's name.

March 21

After the party, the team hosted a special visitor in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Coach Holloway appeared on Good Morning America.

That's weird, normally Juju is the one dishing out assists 👀



Thanks for coming today @GovMurphy!#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/6MknEZORr5 — Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 21, 2022

"Listen, we're just out here enjoying the moment. A lot of teams just under a lot of pressure. Not us, we're just hooping." - St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway on @PeacocksMBB making #Sweet16. 🏀#StrutUp #MarchMadnesshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/uIP5P9XBqJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2022

March 23

Saint Peter's hosted two parties in as many days as its Sweet 16 send-off drew plenty of supporters. Those who weren't able to attend the in-person celebrations could at least view the celebratory sign on the New Jersey Turnpike.

March 24

Apparently former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has always been a big Peacocks guy. We aren't questioning the timing, and neither are the New Jersey Devils.