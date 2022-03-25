        <
          March Madness 2022: From Eli Manning's fandom to signs on the Jersey Turnpike - A viral week with Cinderella Saint Peter's

          play
          Shaheen Holloway: Every guy on our team has a chip on his shoulder (0:57)

          Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway joins GameDay to discuss his team's run to the Sweet 16. (0:57)

          8:41 AM ET
          • Brianna Williams

          Few things unite New Jersey more than mentioning Wawa, going down the shore or the phrase "20 regular, cash."

          After their 2022 NCAA tournament run, you can add the Saint Peter's Peacocks to that list -- even if their March Madness appearance lasts for only a few more days.

          On Friday, the team makes its first Sweet 16 appearance in Philadelphia, just 90 miles from its home arena, to face 3-seed Purdue in the East Region semifinal.

          Saint Peter's proved that its 85-79 overtime win over Kentucky wasn't just a fluke by following up with a 70-60 victory against Murray State in which the Peacocks never trailed to become the third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16.

          These days, the Peacocks are living a charmed life as a Cinderella team and enjoying being the underdog darling of the tournament. Here's a look at their week:

          March 17

          The Peacocks' St. Patrick's day upset win over Kentucky was the start of this Cinderella story. It also spurred a new holiday that might be celebrated in the state for years to come.

          The Peacocks also received congratulations from a fellow underdog.

          In 2018, the UMBC Retrievers became one of the most well-known squads to wear March Madness' proverbial glass slipper after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed.

          March 18

          Getting verified on Twitter is just one of the perks that come with defeating the No. 2 seed. Less than 24 hours after the big win, the Peacocks were blue-check official. They also reposted an introduction thread of the team that includes a "phenomenal" mustache, a set of twins, an aspiring actor and much more.

          You know the saying about birds of a feather? In this instance, the Saint Peter's spirit squad and Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, flocked together.

          March 19

          The state of Kentucky had a tough time competing with New Jersey as far as basketball is concerned. The second-seeded Wildcats and No. 7 seed Racers both hailed from the Bluegrass State and fell to Saint Peter's.

          The Peacocks' second upset of the week was met with praise from several local teams and another feathered friend.

          When asked about how his team matches up against bigger teams, head coach Shaheen Holloway had a very fitting response that has made its way onto local billboards.

          "I've got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we're scared of anything?"

          March 20

          The Peacocks play their home games at Run Baby Run Arena, and the party upon returning to Jersey City appeared to be just as lively as the facility's name.

          March 21

          After the party, the team hosted a special visitor in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Coach Holloway appeared on Good Morning America.

          March 23

          Saint Peter's hosted two parties in as many days as its Sweet 16 send-off drew plenty of supporters. Those who weren't able to attend the in-person celebrations could at least view the celebratory sign on the New Jersey Turnpike.

          March 24

          Apparently former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has always been a big Peacocks guy. We aren't questioning the timing, and neither are the New Jersey Devils.