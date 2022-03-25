Jordan Skipper-Brown flies in to score a big two points for Murray State in a 92-87 overtime win against San Francisco. (0:21)

Murray State is expected to bring back Steve Prohm as its next men's basketball coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The two sides were in the process of finalizing a deal on Friday morning, sources said.

Prohm spent nearly a decade with the Racers, the first five as an assistant coach under Billy Kennedy and then four seasons as the head coach.

The Racers went 104-29 under Prohm, winning two Ohio Valley regular-season championships and losing just 10 conference games. He led them to the NCAA tournament in 2012 -- they beat Colorado State in the first round -- and also guided Murray State to a perfect 16-0 Ohio Valley record in 2015.

The Racers also won the CIT championship in 2014 under Prohm, beating Yale in the title game.

Prohm was then hired at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament in each of his first two seasons. Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 in his first season and beat Nevada in the first round in year two. The Cyclones struggled during his final two seasons, going 12-20 in 2020 and then 2-22 last season -- including an 0-18 record in the Big 12. He was fired last spring.

In six seasons at Iowa State, he was 97-95 overall with three NCAA tournament appearances.

Prohm replaces Matt McMahon, who succeeded him in 2015. In McMahon's seven seasons with the Racers, they went to the NCAA tournament three times and won two tournament games. He was hired as the head coach at LSU earlier this week.