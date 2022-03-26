Memphis is reportedly facing four Level I and two Level II NCAA violations stemming from an 18-month investigation into the Tigers' men's basketball program.

The Daily Memphian obtained the notice of allegations and an amended notice of allegations from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process investigation. An infractions case involving former Memphis center James Wiseman was the first case accepted by the IARP in the spring of 2020.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is the only person named in the notice of allegations, according to the report. It says Hardaway was involved in at least one of the Level I violations and the two Level II violations. The NCAA alleges Hardaway "failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men's basketball program."

The Memphis Commercial Appeal, which also obtained the documents, reported that the investigation extended beyond Wiseman.

Wiseman, a No. 1 recruit who committed to play for Hardaway and Memphis during the 2019-20 season, was suspended 12 games in November 2019 for two violations: his mother accepting $11,500 from Hardaway in the summer of 2017 and Wiseman playing in three games while ineligible.

Memphis appealed the ruling, but the Division I Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement upheld the decision.

The Daily Memphian obtained Memphis' response to the allegations, which included this statement:

"The case presents alleged infractions involving the University of Memphis (redacted) that are overcharged and combined with non-violations, accusations involving a separate sport (football) that has not been charged, information UM self-reported and pandemic-related events over which the parties had no control," it said. "The facts do not demonstrate a lack of institutional control, a failure to monitor, a failure to cooperate or a lack of (redacted) responsibility."

Memphis said Wiseman had no knowledge of the payment, which was used to cover moving expenses when Wiseman's family moved from Nashville to Memphis. At the time of the alleged payment, Hardaway was the head coach at East High School in Memphis and ran the Team Penny grassroots program. Because he donated $1 million to Memphis in 2008 to build a sports hall of fame, Hardaway was considered a booster.

Wiseman played in three games before Memphis declared him ineligible, but he ultimately left one month later to prepare for the NBA draft.