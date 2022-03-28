New Mexico State hired former Northwest Florida State coach Greg Heiar as its next men's basketball head coach, the school announced on Sunday.

Heiar replaces Chris Jans, who left the school for the Mississippi State job after leading the Aggies to a first-round upset of UConn in the NCAA tournament.

"While the task of replacing Chris Jans as the leader of our basketball program is a tall one, I am excited that we have selected Greg Heiar to serve as our new head coach," New Mexico State AD Mario Moccia said in a statement. "Greg's coaching background is aligned with this program's blueprint of success which has resulted in multiple wins over Power Five programs and our biggest rivals in addition to multiple WAC titles, WAC tournament titles and NCAA Tournament success."

Heiar led Northwest Florida State to a NJCAA Division I national championship last season. Heiar has previously held assistant coaching stints at LSU (2017-2020), Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Miss (2009-11), Chipola College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03).