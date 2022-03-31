Kansas State guard Nijel Pack entered the transfer portal Thursday, becoming arguably the best available basketball transfer this spring.

Pack, a 6-foot guard from Indianapolis, departs the program two weeks after the school replaced Bruce Weber with longtime Baylor assistant Jerome Tang.

Pack led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists -- while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range. He had three outings with at least 30 points, including 35 points and eight 3-pointers in a narrow loss to Kansas in January. He led the Big 12 in 3-pointers per game and 3-point percentage, ranking in the top 15 nationally in both categories.

This past season, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named Most Improved Player in the league.

As a freshman, Pack averaged 12.7 points and 3.8 assists and shot 40.5% from 3.

Pack is the fourth Kansas State player to enter the portal since the coaching change, following Selton Miguel (7.2 PPG), Carlton Linguard Jr. (1.3 PPG) and Luke Kasubke (1.9 PPG).