Elite 2023 prospect Mookie Cook has committed to Oregon, becoming just the second top-five recruit to commit to the Ducks since 2007.

Cook chose Dana Altman's program over Kentucky and Gonzaga. He's long been familiar with Oregon due to his sister, Chaquinn, running track for the Ducks and becoming a two-time All-American in 2017 and 2018.

"I know where I want to go and the timing is perfect for me," Cook told ESPN. "I visited all three schools. Coach Altman came to see me play in the eighth grade at the Les Schwab event. Since then he has been recruiting me ... I was always on campus and I love their facilities."

Oregon made him a priority early in the process and continued to make a push for Cook over the last several months.

"Coach Altman is a cool guy," Cook said. "He's laid-back but serious on the court. He is a very receptive person. He listens to his players in-game. Assistant coach Mike Mennenga stayed in strong communication with me the whole process. We built a great relationship."

A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland, Oregon, who attends Arizona Compass Prep (Arizona), Cook is ranked No. 5 in the ESPN 100 for the junior class. He's the No. 2 player at his position in 2023.

Cook averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Oakland Soldiers' 16U grassroots program last summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, then backed up his play with strong performances during his junior season at Arizona Compass Prep. He had 16 points and six rebounds on the national stage against National Christian Academy at the Hoophall Classic in January.

Cook is a small forward who has an ability to impact the game without scoring. He can rebound and advance the ball with the dribble or make the hit-ahead pass. He is also a multi-positional defender who excels in transition, can finish at the rim and is capable of scoring in the post or off pull-up jumpers.

The next step for Cook is to work on his ball-handling, specifically getting under control and becoming more shifty in the half-court against a set defense. He also needs to go from a capable 3-point shooter to a consistent one.

Cook's commitment marks Oregon's third straight recruiting class with a five-star prospect -- but he's only the second top-five recruit to commit to the Ducks since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. He's the second-highest-ranked Oregon recruit during that span, behind only Bol Bol, who was ranked No. 4 in 2018.

Cook is Oregon's second commitment in 2023, joining ESPN 60 point guard Jackson Shelstad. The Ducks' top target in the class is No. 2 overall junior Kwame Evans.

"I also have known Jackson Shelstad since I was in the fourth grade. So I am excited to play with him," Cook said. "I hope we can bring Kwame Evans Jr. too."