Stanford Steve explains why the first-half under is the best bet to make in Villanova's Final Four matchup against Kansas. (0:29)

The calendar has turned to April, but we've reached the penultimate night of March Madness. Saturday's tipoff of the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans features the bluest of blue-blood matchups and ticket prices to match.

Between the Kansas Jayhawks, Villanova Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels, the schools have combined to win 17 NCAA championships and produced college basketball and NBA legends.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats face the No. 1 seed Jayhawks to start the night. This is the fourth time Kansas coach Bill Self and Villanova's Jay Wright have faced off with these schools in the Sweet 16 or beyond. Each time the winner has gone on to win the title. Their most recent meeting came in the 2018 Final Four when Villanova clobbered Kansas.

Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji, who is averaging 18.9 points this season, is the top-rated NBA draft prospect in this matchup.

Then the Tobacco Road rivalry between Duke and UNC takes on new stakes. These schools, separated by about eight miles, meet for the first time in the Final Four. It will be UNC coach Hubert Davis' first Final Four as a coach and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's last. Coach K has won 101 NCAA tournament games. Two more and he'll close his legendary career in storybook fashion.

On the court, Duke should have the talent advantage. The Blue Devils have two of the top eight draft prospects in this year's class. Paolo Banchero is Duke's leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points.

We have analysis of each game and the best plays and moments.

Dickie V's picks

The VBDI feels loss of Justin Moore major thus : ⁦@KUHoops⁩ 70 ⁦@NovaMBB⁩ 65! pic.twitter.com/8hYlaZgZzj — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2022

It has been tough making the call on ⁦@DukeMBB⁩ vs ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ due to trying to assess value to the EMOTION involved but finally my VBDI says DUKE 83- UNC 77! The GOAT gets another game to coach ! ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ pic.twitter.com/QZs4eLyuZd — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2022

