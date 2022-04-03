Kansas' David McCormack rises up to throw down a massive dunk over Villanova's Jermaine Samuels. (0:16)

The Kansas Jayhawks won the first Final Four matchup to book a spot in the NCAA tournament national title game Monday. KU beat the Villanova Wildcats 81-65.

With a couple of monster dunks, Kansas senior forward David McCormack had a career night with a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 21 points and made six 3-pointers.

The victory extended Kansas' recent winning streak to 10, the longest active streak in Division I. The Jayhawks last lost March 3. With the win, Kansas will play in its 10th national title game in program history. It joins UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke as the only teams to appear in 10 title games. This will be Kansas coach Bill Self's third national title game appearance. He won the title in 2008 when KU defeated Memphis.

Social media reacted to the Jayhawks' big win and berth in the title game and showed respect to Villanova:

We told you all...



We didn't come this far, to only get this far.



NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/JOHrlkdQ26 — Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) April 3, 2022

The @KUHoops have so many contributors : McCormick inside /AGBAJI shooting 3 ball/ Braun makes big plays / Wilson rebounds /Harris distributes the rock / did good job on star Gillespie & made him work to get a tough 17.KANSAS 81- VILLANOVA 65 !Will it be Duke or UNC vs Kansas? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 3, 2022

1 more fellas!!! Congratulations Hawk!!! Rock Chalk Jayhawk🔴🔵#GoKU — Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) April 3, 2022

Collin, Jermaine, Da. Love y'all boys I'm so proud of y'all ✌🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 3, 2022

ROCK CHALK BABY 1 MORE ! 😈 — Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) April 3, 2022

OMG CB ! Ball game ! — Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) April 2, 2022

Proud of my young guys! Hell of a year! ✌🏾#nova — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 3, 2022