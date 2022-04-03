        <
          Final Four 2022: Social media erupts for Kansas Jayhawks' NCAA tournament win over Villanova Wildcats

          McCormack won't be denied on this poster dunk (0:16)

          Kansas' David McCormack rises up to throw down a massive dunk over Villanova's Jermaine Samuels. (0:16)

          8:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Kansas Jayhawks won the first Final Four matchup to book a spot in the NCAA tournament national title game Monday. KU beat the Villanova Wildcats 81-65.

          With a couple of monster dunks, Kansas senior forward David McCormack had a career night with a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 21 points and made six 3-pointers.

          The victory extended Kansas' recent winning streak to 10, the longest active streak in Division I. The Jayhawks last lost March 3. With the win, Kansas will play in its 10th national title game in program history. It joins UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke as the only teams to appear in 10 title games. This will be Kansas coach Bill Self's third national title game appearance. He won the title in 2008 when KU defeated Memphis.

