Final Four 2022: Vince Carter, Odell Beckham Jr. and more react to UNC's win over Duke

The storylines from Duke and North Carolina's first meeting in the Final Four were aplenty in one of the most anticipated matchups of the NCAA tournament.

The first Final Four meeting between the Tobacco Road rivals lived up to the hype in UNC coach Hubert Davis' first Final Four as a coach and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's last.

After two back-and-forth halves, the Tar Heels ended any chance of a fairy-tale ending for Krzyzewski with a 81-77 win. This victory came just weeks after UNC spoiled Coach K's home finale.

After scoring just six points in the first half, UNC's Caleb Love picked up the pace in the second and led the game in scoring with 28 points.

Armando Bacot was also a big contributor for the Tar Heels with 21 boards. He became the first player with a 20-rebound game in the Final Four since Kansas' Nick Collison in the 2003 title game.

Speaking of, UNC will meet the Jayhawks for the national championship.

Those on both sides of the Duke-UNC rivalry weighed in on social media after the final buzzer:

Major luv n respect for Coach K. Phenomenal career, truly one of a kind. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 3, 2022

Mannnnnn stop playing with that perfect shade of BLUE!!!!🐑 pic.twitter.com/mWf8fPqGLB — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 3, 2022

A basketball legend 🐐



Thanks for one last ride, Coach K 💙 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/c97PUqlWgS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022

Roy Williams is loving the UNC win 🤩@UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/Bzaq97ae4S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2022

pick the right blue. https://t.co/ppIelrbNpL — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 3, 2022

Legendary game for many reasons & I hadn't even really watched much college basketball this year. I love tournament time tho — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 3, 2022

Anybody but Duke pic.twitter.com/C9b7hVKI5M — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 3, 2022

What they talking bout @tpinsonn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥BEST UNIVERSITY IN WORLD — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 3, 2022

Get em outta here!!!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 3, 2022