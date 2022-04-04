Western Michigan is expected to hire Michigan State associate head coach Dwayne Stephens as the school's new men's basketball coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

A Michigan State alum, Stephens has worked under Spartans head coach Tom Izzo for 19 years. Before joining Izzo's staff, Stephens was an assistant at Oakland (1997-99) and at Marquette (1999-2003).

Stephens will replace Clayton Bates, who stepped down as Broncos coach after two years.

Western Michigan is coming off an 8-23 season that saw the Broncos finish last in the MAC. The team has not had a winning season since 2017-18 and has not made the NCAA tournament since the 2013-14 season.