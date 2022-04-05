Kansas coach Bill Self describes what put his team in a hole at halftime and how the Jayhawks initiated their historic comeback. (2:22)

The rock chalk champions are the favorites to win it all again next season.

Caesars Sportsbook has installed the Kansas Jayhawks as the favorites, at 10-1, to win the 2023 national championship.

On Monday, the Jayhawks pulled off the largest comeback in a championship game to nip North Carolina 72-69 to earn the program's fourth national title and first since 2008. Now Kansas heads into the offseason as the favorite for next season, too.

Gonzaga is next at 12-1, although the Bulldogs are expected to lose star big man Chet Holmgren to the NBA. Arizona, Kentucky and Duke each opened at 15-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Arkansas at 16-1.

Houston, Baylor, North Carolina and UCLA are each 18-1 and round out the teams with odds better than 20-1.

Auburn opened as 22-1, followed by Villanova at 25-1. Purdue and Michigan are each 28-1.

Kansas entered this season's NCAA tournament at 12-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. Gonzaga was the pre-tournament favorite but was knocked out in the Sweet 16 by Arkansas.

The pre-tournament betting favorite has won seven of the past 17 tournaments.