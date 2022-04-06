University of Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. -- a projected lottery pick -- will enter the 2022 NBA draft and hire an agent, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Washington, ranked 14th in ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony's most recent mock draft, plans to hire Kevin Bradbury of REP1 Sports for his representation, sources said.

Washington, a 6-foot-4 combination guard out of Phoenix, averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals for the Wildcats this season. Considered one of the elite playmakers in the draft class, Washington suffered a sprained ankle against Auburn on Jan. 22 that impacted his production. He expects to be able to reintroduce himself to NBA teams at full strength ahead of the June draft.

"I wasn't anywhere close to full strength in the past two months of the season," Washington told Givony on Wednesday. "My ankle had moments where it felt really good and then others it was really hurting. After the Auburn game, that's when things went downhill. It was a nagging injury that I never really got right. I'm still not 100 percent now, but I'm getting close.

"The warrior mentality instilled in me by my mom and dad had me playing in games that I probably shouldn't have. I think NBA teams were able to see how tough I am."

Washington built a reputation as one of the elite pick-and-roll guards in college basketball. He was the Arizona state player of the year and a five-star prospect after a 30-2 high school season at Compass Prep.

"When I was healthy, NBA teams were able to learn that I'm a point guard who can score and facilitate as well," Washington told ESPN. "Before I got hurt, they saw how good of a shooter I am -- able to play with the ball in my hands and without the ball."