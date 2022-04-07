Bryce Hopkins goes up and through contact to finish the tough layup for Kentucky. (0:21)

Kentucky freshman Bryce Hopkins entered the transfer portal Thursday morning.

Hopkins, a 6-foot-6 forward, was ranked No. 33 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class.

The player out of Fenwick High School (Illinois) failed to carve out a consistent role during his lone season in Lexington. He was a rotation piece during the first half of the season, playing double-figure minutes in four of his first five games. Over the final 14 games of the season, however, Hopkins saw three or fewer minutes in all but one game -- including six games where he didn't see time.

With starting guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. sidelined against LSU on Feb. 23, Hopkins had his best game of the season. He came off the bench to play 16 minutes, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds. He made several noteworthy plays early in the second half to spark Kentucky's comeback win.

Hopkins originally committed to Louisville in November of his junior season before reopening his recruitment in August before his senior year. He committed to Kentucky three months later.

John Calipari has now seen two players enter the transfer portal since the season ended, with Hopkins following Dontaie Allen.