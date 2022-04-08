Louisiana Tech star Kenneth Lofton Jr. entered the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, immediately becoming one of the best available transfers.

A 6-foot-7, 275-pound power forward from Texas, Lofton Jr. was one of the most productive players in the country this past season. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.

Lofton had 10 games of at least 20 points, including a 36-point, 17-rebound effort against NC State in November, and a 31-point, 14-rebound performance against Santa Clara one week later. He led the Bulldogs to the championship game of the Conference USA tournament, but despite going for 23 points and nine rebounds, they lost to UAB.

As a freshman, Lofton put up 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds en route to becoming a third-team all-league selection.

Lofton has experience with USA Basketball, helping lead them to a goal medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia last summer. He led the team in scoring at 13.1 points, while shooting 64.9% from the field - leading the event in field goal percentage. In the gold medal game against France, Lofton had 16 points and seven boards.

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol left for Tulsa in March, with the Bulldogs naming Texas Tech assistant Talvin Hester as his replacement. Hester was an assistant under Konkol for three seasons and helped recruit Lofton to Ruston.

Lofton announced in March he was testing the NBA draft waters, submitting his name while maintaining his college eligibility. He's not projected to be drafted.

He will likely move into the top five of ESPN's transfer rankings for the 2022-23 season.