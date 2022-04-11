After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in.

The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.

All tickets include an autograph from players, and pictures are available with an extra fee.

New NIL rules have allowed Kansas to be the first college basketball team to make money off its national title run. Per Front Office Sports, players will get 70% of the revenue on the tour and 100% of the revenue from items that are auctioned.

Christian Braun, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji (Most Outstanding Player), DaJuan Harris Jr. and Jalen Wilson are all set to participate, according to the tour's website.