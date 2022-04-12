TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Former Ohio point guard Mark Sears, who averaged nearly 20 points a game last season, has transferred to Alabama.

Crimson Tide men's basketball coach Nate Oats announced the signing of Sears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer who was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given to the nation's top player at a mid-major program.

Sears averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season. The guard from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, shot 40.8% from 3-point range and 88.5% from the free throw line.

"Our entire staff felt like Mark was one of the best overall guards available in the transfer portal, so we really went after him hard," Oats said. "He is a high-character kid with great basketball feel who is a perfect fit for the way we want to play.

"He shoots the ball really well, he's a great decision-maker and is terrific in transition."

Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis are exploring turning pro. Freshman JD Davison is also projected as a potential first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Former Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett missed last season after a right knee injury.