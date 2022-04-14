Penn State added two all-conference transfers on Thursday, with former Drexel guard Camren Wynter and former Bucknell guard Andrew Funk committing to the Nittany Lions.

Wynter (No. 69) and Funk (No. 84) are both ranked in ESPN's top 100 transfers.

"I thought Penn State was the best fit for me in terms of what they needed and what I was looking for," Wynter told ESPN. "I had a real close relationship with the coaches, and they made me feel important towards what they were trying to do next season."

Wynter, a 6-foot-2 point guard, was a first-team All-CAA selection after averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. It was his third consecutive season putting up at least 15 points per game. In four seasons with the Dragons, he averaged 14.6 points and 5.1 assists and shot nearly 34% from 3-point range.

Wynter scored at least 20 points on six occasions last season, including a season-high 28 points in the CAA tournament against eventual champion Delaware.

"We've got some great shooters and playmakers, so I think I can help get others involved while adding a different scoring punch while playing both sides of the floor," Wynter said.

Funk, a 6-5 guard, is coming off a career-best season at Bucknell. He averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists and shot 36.3% from 3-point range. He earned second-team All-Patriot League honors.

"Since the start, I really connected with the coaching staff and love what Coach [Micah] Shrewsberry has been able to do in his first year there," Funk said. "A big part of this process for me as well was being able to challenge myself as a player, which I'll be able to do every day at Penn State, especially come conference play and competing in the Big Ten.

"There's also definitely something special about going to the premier state school in your home state and playing there. Just really excited to go there and hopefully win a lot of games."

Funk was capable of huge scoring performances with the Bison, going for 38 points in November against Illinois State, 34 points against Loyola Maryland and 32 points against Penn.

"I think I have a lot to bring to their program," Funk said. "I think people will probably look at me and what I've done at Bucknell and think that I'm only bringing shooting to the table, but one thing I really appreciated about the staff at Penn State and especially Coach Shrewsberry was that they really saw me doing a lot of other things. They like to run more of a pro-style offense with multiple people being able to dribble, pass and shoot, and I think I'll be able to fit into that kind of system seamlessly."

Penn State went 14-17 overall in Shrewsberry's first season in State College, but nine of those losses came by two possessions or fewer. The Nittany Lions also notched wins over NCAA tournament teams Indiana, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

They're expected to bring back four players who started at least 14 games, including leading scorers Jalen Pickett (13.3 PPG) and Seth Lundy (11.9 PPG).