Detroit guard Antoine Davis, one of the top scorers in the history of college basketball, on Thursday said he's entering the transfer portal.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Davis posted to Twitter. "I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me. I wouldn't be in this position without the University giving me an opportunity as a student-athlete. I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother.

"I also want to thank our fans. I have loved everything Detroit Mercy has provided me from basketball to my education. I will always be a Titan."

Davis, the son of current Detroit coach Mike Davis, has been one of the truly elite scorers during his four years with the Titans. He averaged 24.6 points over four seasons, ranking in the top five nationally all four seasons in scoring. He ranked No. 3 this past season at 23.9 per game, No. 3 in 2020-21 at 24.0 per game, No. 4 in 2019-20 at 24.3 per game and No. 3 in 2018-19 at 26.1 per game.

He earned co-Horizon League Player of the Year honors this past season and was the first player in league history to earn first-team All-Horizon honors four times.

Davis ranks No. 22 all-time in career points entering next season. If he continues at his four-year pace as a super senior, Davis will end up with more than 3,400 career points -- which would rank No. 2 all-time behind only LSU legend Pete Maravich.