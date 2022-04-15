Duke Blue Devils gift Coach K with a puppy

Check out Mike Krzyzewski getting a puppy from his team. (1:00)

After 1,202 wins, 13 Final Fours and five national titles, it's safe to say that former Duke Blue Devils men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski checked plenty of boxes during his time at the helm in Durham, North Carolina.

However, there was one void he wanted to fill upon retiring.

"I want to get another dog, quickly," Coach K told The News & Observer in March. "Because of the season we didn't want to train a puppy, but I miss my dog."

Krzyzewski owned a 12-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever named Blue that died last summer.

"...He was my buddy. We haven't recruited anyone to replace him yet," Krzyzewski said in August 2021.

The hunt for Coach K's new dog is officially over -- courtesy of the 2021-22 team, coaches and staff. Head coach Jon Scheyer introduced Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, to their family's newest addition, an 8-week old Silver Lab puppy named Coach at Duke's annual awards banquet on Thursday.