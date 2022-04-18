Iowa State freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, announced Monday he plans to enter the men's basketball transfer portal.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much," Hunter wrote on social media. "Secondly, to Cyclone Nation I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I'll always appreciate it. Thanks to my coaches and staff as well as all the players for embracing me as I started my collegiate career here at Iowa State.

"After praying, speaking with my family, and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I've decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal."

Hunter, a 6-foot player who is from Wisconsin, immediately becomes one of the best point guards in the portal. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals this past season.

Ranked No. 39 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class, Hunter quickly emerged as an impact freshman after stepping on campus in Ames. He opened his career with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in Iowa State's first game of the season, then made a national statement with 19 points and five steals in a win over Xavier in late November.

Hunter closed his freshman season in impressive fashion, scoring 23 points, notching five steals and making seven 3-pointers in Iowa State's first-round NCAA tournament win over LSU -- and had 13 points, seven assists and three steals in the Sweet 16 loss to Miami.

He started all 35 games for T.J. Otzelberger's team as a freshman, ranking in the top three of the Big 12 in both assists and steals. Hunter won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, edging out the Baylor duo of Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown.

Hunter originally committed to Iowa State in August 2020, when Steve Prohm was at the helm of the Cyclones. He reaffirmed his commitment following Otzelberger's hire in the spring of 2021.