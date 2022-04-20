Northern Iowa star guard AJ Green, the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, announced Wednesday he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Green will also enter the NBA draft.

"After talking with friends and family I have decided to enter the NBA draft with full intent to pursue my childhood dreams playing professionally," Green said in a statement on social media. "I will also be entering the transfer portal. This will allow me to gather as much information as I can in order to make the best decision for my future. Returning to UNI will remain an option for me as well."

Green, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, has been one of the most prolific scorers in the Missouri Valley over the past four seasons. He averaged 18.8 points and shot 38.7% from 3-point range this past season, after averaging 19.7 points and shooting 39.1% from 3 in 2019-20. He missed all but three games in 2020-21 due to a hip injury. Over the course of his four years with the Panthers, Green averaged 17.9 points and shot 37.8% from 3.

He earned MVC Player of the Year honors in both 2022 and 2020.

Green is capable of huge scoring games, as evidenced by his 32-point performance against Loyola Chicago in late February. He also had 33 points against Missouri State in January and back-to-back 30-point performances against Saint Bonaventure and Bradley early in the season.

While Green becomes one of the best available players in the portal, speculation for most of the season has centered around Green ending up at Iowa State, sources told ESPN. Green's father, Kyle, is an assistant coach with the Cyclones under T.J. Otzelberger.