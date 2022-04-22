RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is adding Ole Miss transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark to its men's basketball program.

The school announced both additions Friday.

Joiner is a 6-foot-1 guard with one year of eligibility remaining. He played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, then sat out a season before playing two seasons at Ole Miss. He led the Rebels in scoring last season at 13.2 points per game and led the WAC in scoring in conference games (18.6 PPG) as a sophomore at Bakersfield.

Clark is a 6-8 fourth-year junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season as the Explorers' No. 2 scorer.

Joiner and Clark join a Wolfpack roster in flux with leading scorers Dereon Seabron (17.3) and Terquavion Smith (16.3) testing the NBA draft waters and No. 3 scorer Jericole Hellems (13.7) out of eligibility.