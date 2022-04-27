As recently as a decade ago, the first few weeks of the college basketball offseason were mostly quiet. NBA draft decisions, a few transfers here and there, the final turns of the coaching carousel. Now? It might be busier than the actual season.

Between the one-time transfer waiver and the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, keeping track of the comings and goings has become borderline impossible. As one coach said to me recently, it feels like every player in the country can find a year of eligibility if they really try.

But keeping track is necessary. So as we did last year, we're going to once again share all my roster changes research.

First, the guidelines.

"Departed or expected to depart" includes players who have declared for the NBA draft and are unlikely to return, current seniors who haven't made their plans known and players who have entered the transfer portal.

"In limbo" includes NBA draft entrants who are leaving the door open for a return to college, as well as seniors who are reportedly torn on whether to use their extra year of eligibility.

"Expected to return" includes freshmen, sophomores and juniors who have either confirmed they'll be back or have not otherwise made plans known. Newcomer rankings are according to ESPN's database.

ACC

Boston College Eagles

Departed or expected to depart: Makai Ashton-Langford (12.0 PPG), James Karnik (9.8 PPG), Brevin Galloway (8.3 PPG), Kanye Jones (1.8 PPG), Gianni Thompson (1.3 PPG), Justin Vander Baan (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: DeMarr Langford Jr., (11.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Jaeden Zackery (10.4 PPG), Quinten Post (9.4 PPG), T.J. Bickerstaff (6.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Prince Aligbe (four-star), Donald Hand Jr., (four-star), Chas Kelley (four-star), Armani Mighty (NR), Mason Madsen (3.9 PPG at Cincinnati)

Clemson Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Al-Amir Dawes (11.3 PPG), David Collins (10.3 PPG), Nick Honor (7.7 PPG), Naz Bohannon (5.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: PJ Hall (15.5 PPG), Hunter Tyson (10.0 PPG), Chase Hunter (6.7 PPG), Alex Hemenway (5.2 PPG), Ian Schieffelin (3.1 PPG), Ben Middlebrooks (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Dillon Hunter (No. 64), R.J. Godfrey (four-star), Chauncey Wiggins (NR), Chauncey Gibson (NR)

Duke Blue Devils

Departed or expected to depart: Paolo Banchero (17.1 PPG), Wendell Moore Jr. (13.5 PPG), Mark Williams (11.3 PPG), Trevor Keels (11.3 PPG), AJ Griffin (10.5 PPG), Theo John (2.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jeremy Roach (8.6 PPG), Joey Baker (4.5 PPG), Bates Jones (1.4 PPG), Jaylen Blakes (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Dereck Lively (No. 1 in ESPN 100), Dariq Whitehead (No. 2), Kyle Filipowski (No. 7), Mark Mitchell (No. 26), Jaden Schutt (No. 50), Christian Reeves (four-star), Kale Catchings (9.1 PPG at Harvard)

Florida State Seminoles

Departed or expected to depart: Anthony Polite (9.9 PPG), RayQuan Evans (8.0 PPG), Tanor Ngom (5.7 PPG), Wyatt Wilkes (3.9 PPG), Harrison Prieto (3.8 PPG), Quincy Ballard (0.9 PPG), Alaaeddine Boutayeb (redshirt)

In limbo: Malik Osborne (10.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Caleb Mills (12.7 PPG), Matthew Cleveland (11.5 PPG), Cam'Ron Fletcher (6.8 PPG), John Butler (5.9 PPG), Naheem McLeod (4.5 PPG), Jalen Warley (3.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Cameron Corhen (No. 68), De'Ante Green (No. 60), Chandler Jackson (four-star), Jeremiah Bembry (three-star), Tom House (three-star), Darin Green Jr. (13.3 PPG at UCF), Jaylan Gainey (9.3 PPG at Brown)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Departed or expected to depart: Michael Devoe (17.9 PPG), Jordan Usher (14.8 PPG), Khalid Moore (5.2 PPG), Saba Gigiberia (2.5 PPG), Bubba Parham (6.7 PPG in 2020-21)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kyle Sturdivant (7.6 PPG), Rodney Howard (6.5 PPG), Tristan Maxwell (6.4 PPG), Dallan Coleman (6.2 PPG), Deivon Smith (5.7 PPG), Miles Kelly (4.5 PPG), Jalon Moore (2.8 PPG), Jordan Meka (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Lance Terry (14.3 PPG at Gardner-Webb)

Louisville Cardinals

Departed or expected to depart: Noah Locke (9.6 PPG), Malik Williams (9.5 PPG), Dre Davis (7.4 PPG), Jarrod West (6.1 PPG), Matt Cross (5.8 PPG), Samuell Williamson (5.6 PPG), Mason Faulkner (4.6 PPG), Gabe Wiznitzer (0.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: El Ellis (8.7 PPG), Sydney Curry (7.1 PPG), Jae'Lyn Withers (5.8 PPG), JJ Traynor (1.6 PPG), Roosevelt Wheeler (1.6 PPG), Mike James (redshirt)

Newcomers: Kamari Lands (No. 39), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (3.9 PPG at Tennessee)

Miami Hurricanes

Departed or expected to depart: Kameron McGusty (17.8 PPG), Charlie Moore (12.4 PPG), Sam Waardenburg (8.5 PPG), Rodney Miller Jr. (1.5 PPG)

In limbo: Isaiah Wong (15.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Jordan Miller (10.0 PPG), Anthony Walker (4.9 PPG), Wooga Poplar (2.3 PPG), Bensley Joseph (2.3 PPG), Deng Gak (0.9 PPG), Jakai Robinson (redshirt)

Newcomers: A.J. Casey (No. 55), Christian Watson (No. 92), Favour Aire (four-star), Danilo Jovanovich (four-star), Norchad Omier (17.9 PPG at Arkansas State), Nijel Pack (17.4 PPG at Kansas State)

North Carolina Tar Heels

Departed or expected to depart: Brady Manek (15.2 PPG), Dawson Garcia (9.0 PPG), Anthony Harris (2.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Armando Bacot (16.5 PPG), Caleb Love (15.7 PPG), R.J. Davis (13.4 PPG), Leaky Black (4.9 PPG), Kerwin Walton (3.4 PPG), Puff Johnson (2.8 PPG), Dontrez Styles (2.0 PPG), Justin McKoy (1.1 PPG), D'Marco Dunn (1.0 PPG), Will Shaver (redshirt)

Newcomers: Jalen Washington (No. 37), Seth Trimble (No. 46), Tyler Nickel (No. 91)

NC State Wolfpack

Departed or expected to depart: Jericole Hellems (13.7 PPG), Cam Hayes (7.0 PPG), Thomas Allen (3.8 PPG), Jaylon Gibson (2.7 PPG), Manny Bates (9.8 PPG in 2020-21)

In limbo: Dereon Seabron (17.3 PPG), Terquavion Smith (16.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Casey Morsell (7.2 PPG), Ebenezer Dowuona (4.1 PPG), Breon Pass (2.2 PPG), Ernest Ross (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: L.J. Thomas (four-star), Jack Clark (12.0 PPG at La Salle), Jarkel Joiner (13.2 PPG at Ole Miss)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Departed or expected to depart: Blake Wesley (14.4 PPG), Paul Atkinson Jr. (12.5 PPG)

In limbo: Nate Laszewski (9.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Dane Goodwin (13.6 PPG), Cormac Ryan (9.2 PPG), Prentiss Hubb (8.9 PPG), Trey Wertz (4.0 PPG)

Newcomers: J.J. Starling (No. 18), Ven-Allen Lubin (No. 69), Dom Campbell (four-star), Marcus Hammond (18.1 PPG at Niagara)

Pittsburgh Panthers

Departed or expected to depart: Femi Odukale (10.8 PPG), Mouhamadou Gueye (9.8 PPG), Ithiel Horton (9.8 PPG), Daniel Oladapo (3.3 PPG), Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (2.1 PPG), Noah Collier (1.5 PPG), Chris Payton (0.8 PPG), Max Amadasun (0.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: John Hugley (14.8 PPG), Jamarius Burton (12.4 PPG), Nike Sibande (6.9 PPG in 2020-21), William Jeffress (3.4 PPG), Nate Santos (2.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Blake Hinson (9.1 PPG at Iowa State in 2019-20), Nelly Cummings (14.7 PPG at Colgate), Fede Federiko (JC)

Syracuse Orange

Departed or expected to depart: Buddy Boeheim (19.2 PPG), Cole Swider (13.9 PPG), Jimmy Boeheim (13.7 PPG), Bourama Sidibe (3.0 PPG), Frank Anselem (2.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Joseph Girard III (13.8 PPG), Jesse Edwards (12.0 PPG), Symir Torrence (2.6 PPG), Benny Williams (1.9 PPG), John Bol Ajak (0.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Judah Mintz (No. 33), Justin Taylor (four-star), Quadir Copeland (four-star), Chris Bunch (four-star), Maliq Brown (three-star), Peter Carey (three-star)

Virginia Cavaliers

Departed or expected to depart: Kody Stattmann (3.3 PPG), Igor Milicic Jr. (2.1 PPG), Carson McCorkle (1.3 PPG), Malachi Poindexter (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jayden Gardner (15.3 PPG), Armaan Franklin (11.1 PPG), Kihei Clark (10.0 PPG), Reece Beekman (8.2 PPG), Kadin Shedrick (6.9 PPG), Francisco Caffaro (4.3 PPG), Taine Murray (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Isaac Traudt (No. 47), Isaac McKneely (No. 67), Leon Bond (No. 70), Ryan Dunn (four-star), Ben Vander Plas (14.3 PPG at Ohio)

Virginia Tech Hokies

Departed or expected to depart: Nahiem Alleyne (9.6 PPG), Storm Murphy (8.0 PPG), John Ojiako (2.4 PPG)

In limbo: Keve Aluma (15.8 PPG), Justyn Mutts (10.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Hunter Cattoor (10.0 PPG), Darius Maddox (6.4 PPG), Sean Pedulla (5.4 PPG), David N'Guessan (3.7 PPG), Lynn Kidd (0.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Rodney Rice (No. 45 PPG), M.J. Collins (four-star), Patrick Wessler (three-star), Darren Buchanan (three-star), John Camden (redshirt at Memphis)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Departed or expected to depart: Alondes Williams (18.5 PPG), Dallas Walton (9.3 PPG), Khadim Sy (6.0 PPG), Carter Whitt (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: Jake LaRavia (14.6 PPG), Daivien Williamson (11.8 PPG), Isaiah Mucius (9.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Damari Monsanto (7.3 PPG), Cameron Hildreth (3.9 PPG), Matthew Marsh (2.8 PPG), Robert McCray V (1.9 PPG), Lucas Taylor (0.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Zach Keller (four-star)

Big East

Butler Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Aaron Thompson (8.1 PPG), Bo Hodges (10.0 PPG), Bryce Nze (8.7 PPG), Bryce Golden (8.8 PPG), Jair Bolden (6.7 PPG), Ty Groce (3.7 PPG), Christian David (1.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Chuck Harris (11.4 PPG), Jayden Taylor (8.2 PPG), Simas Lukosius (6.8 PPG), D.J. Hughes (1.1 PPG), Myles Wilmoth (1.4 PPG), Myles Tate (1.7 PPG), Pierce Thomas (redshirt), John-Michael Mulloy (0.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Connor Turnbull (four-star), Ali Ali (13.9 PPG at Akron)

Creighton Bluejays

Departed or expected to depart: Ryan Hawkins (13.8 PPG), Alex O'Connell (11.8 PPG), KeyShawn Feazell (3.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Ryan Kalkbrenner (13.1 PPG), Ryan Nembhard (11.3 PPG), Arthur Kaluma (10.4 PPG), Trey Alexander (7.4 PPG), Shereef Mitchell (3.5 PPG), Rati Andronikashvili (1.8 PPG), Mason Miller (redshirt)

Newcomers: Ben Shtolzberg (three-star), Jasen Green (four-star), Francisco Farabello (4.7 PPG at TCU)

DePaul Blue Demons

Departed or expected to depart: Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.7 PPG), David Jones (14.5 PPG), Brandon Johnson (10.5 PPG), Javan Johnson (7.1 PPG), Courvoisier McCauley (5.7 PPG)

In limbo: Tyon Grant-Foster (injury redshirt)

Expected to return: Nick Ongenda (8.7 PPG), Jalen Terry (8.2 PPG), Philmon Gebrewhit (4.8 PPG), Yor Anei (4.6 PPG), Ahamad Bynum (redshirt)

Newcomers: Zion Cruz (No. 72), KT Raimey (JC), Da'Sean Nelson (JC)

Georgetown Hoyas

Departed or expected to depart: Kaiden Rice (11.0 PPG), Tyler Beard (3.0 PPG), Timothy Ighoefe (2.8 PPG), Jalin Billingsley (2.1 PPG), Kobe Clark (0.2 PPG)

In limbo: Aminu Mohammed (13.7 PPG), Donald Carey (13.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Dante Harris (11.9 PPG), Collin Holloway (9.2 PPG), Ryan Mutombo (5.1 PPG), Jordan Riley (3.2 PPG), Malcolm Wilson (2.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Denver Anglin (No. 82), D'Ante Bass (three-star), Brandon Murray (10.0 PPG at LSU), Wayne Bristol Jr. (12.5 PPG at Howard in 2019-20)

Marquette Golden Eagles

Departed or expected to depart: Darryl Morsell (13.4 PPG), Greg Elliott (7.0 PPG), Kur Kuath (5.6 PPG)

In limbo: Justin Lewis (16.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Kam Jones (7.4 PPG), Tyler Kolek (6.7 PPG), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 PPG), Oso Ighodaro (5.5 PPG), David Joplin (2.8 PPG), Stevie Mitchell (2.8 PPG), Keeyan Itejere (redshirt)

Newcomers: Sean Jones (No. 87), Chase Ross (four-star), Ben Gold (NR), Zach Wrightsil (18.7 PPG at Loyola New Orleans)

Providence Friars

Departed or expected to depart: Al Durham (13.6 PPG), Nate Watson (13.3 PPG), Noah Horchler (9.9 PPG), A.J. Reeves (9.9 PPG), Justin Minaya (6.5 PPG), Brycen Goodine (1.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jared Bynum (12.2 PPG), Ed Croswell (5.3 PPG), Alyn Breed (3.2 PPG), Rafael Castro (redshirt)

Newcomers: Jayden Pierre (four-star), Quant'e Berry (four-star), Clifton Moore (12.9 PPG at La Salle), Noah Locke (9.6 PPG at Louisville), Devin Carter (9.0 PPG at South Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (2.1 PPG at Kentucky), Corey Floyd Jr. (redshirted at UConn)

St. John's Red Storm

Departed or expected to depart: Julian Champagnie (19.2 PPG), Aaron Wheeler (10.0 PPG), Stef Smith (6.3 PPG), Tareq Coburn (4.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Posh Alexander (13.8 PPG), Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.5 PPG), Montez Mathis (8.2 PPG), Joel Soriano (6.4 PPG), Rafael Pinzon (3.2 PPG), O'mar Stanley (3.0 PPG), Esahia Nyiwe (2.3 PPG), Drissa Traore (redshirt)

Newcomers: A.J. Storr (No. 84), Kolby King (three-star), Andre Curbelo (7.5 PPG at Illinois)

Seton Hall Pirates

Departed or expected to depart: Jared Rhoden (15.5 PPG), Bryce Aiken (14.5 PPG), Myles Cale (9.8 PPG), Alexis Yetna (8.1 PPG), Ike Obiagu (2.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kadary Richmond (8.8 PPG), Jamir Harris (7.9 PPG), Tyrese Samuel (7.3 PPG), Tray Jackson (6.8 PPG), Jahari Long (0.8 PPG), Brandon Weston (redshirt)

Newcomers: Jaquan Sanders (four-star), Jaquan Harris (four-star)

UConn Huskies

Departed or expected to depart: R.J. Cole (15.8 PPG), Tyrese Martin (13.6 PPG), Isaiah Whaley (7.7 PPG), Tyler Polley (7.6 PPG), Jalen Gaffney (4.0 PPG), Akok Akok (3.4 PPG), Rahsool Diggins (0.8 PPG), Corey Floyd Jr. (redshirt)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Adama Sanogo (14.8 PPG), Andre Jackson (6.8 PPG), Jordan Hawkins (5.8 PPG), Samson Johnson (1.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Donovan Clingan (No. 51), Alex Karaban (four-star), Tristen Newton (17.7 PPG at East Carolina), Nahiem Alleyne (9.6 PPG at Virginia Tech)

Villanova Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Collin Gillespie (15.6 PPG), Jermaine Samuels (11.1 PPG), Caleb Daniels (10.2 PPG), Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (0.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Justin Moore (14.8 PPG), Eric Dixon (9.1 PPG), Brandon Slater (8.3 PPG), Jordan Longino (1.8 PPG), Chris Arcidiacono (1.6 PPG), Bryan Antoine (1.4 PPG), Nnanna Njoku (0.8 PPG), Trey Patterson (0.6 PPG), Angelo Brizzi (redshirt)

Newcomers: Cameron Whitmore (No. 21), Mark Armstrong (No. 61), Brendan Hausen (four-star)

Xavier Musketeers

Departed or expected to depart: Paul Scruggs (11.7 PPG), Nate Johnson (10.3 PPG), Dwon Odom (6.3 PPG), Ben Stanley (2.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jack Nunge (13.4 PPG), Colby Jones (11.6 PPG), Zach Freemantle (10.4 PPG), Adam Kunkel (8.8 PPG), Jerome Hunter (4.1 PPG), Cesare Edwards (2.1 PPG), Dieonte Miles (1.6 PPG), KyKy Tandy (0.6 PPG), Elijah Tucker (redshirt)

Newcomers: Kam Craft (No. 58), Desmond Claude (No. 93)

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Departed or expected to depart: Kofi Cockburn (20.9 PPG), Alfonso Plummer (14.6 PPG), Trent Frazier (11.6 PPG), Jacob Grandison (9.6 PPG), Andre Curbelo (7.5 PPG), Da'Monte Williams (3.9 PPG), Omar Payne (1.8 PPG), Brandin Podziemski (1.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Coleman Hawkins (5.9 PPG), RJ Melendez (3.8 PPG), Austin Hutcherson (2.8 PPG), Luke Goode (2.0 PPG), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (1.6 PPG), Brandon Lieb (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Skyy Clark (No. 25), Ty Rodgers (No. 52), Jayden Epps (No. 83), Sencire Harris (four-star), Dain Dainja (2.0 PPG at Baylor)

Indiana Hoosiers

Departed or expected to depart: Parker Stewart (6.2 PPG), Rob Phinisee (4.5 PPG), Khristian Lander (2.9 PPG), Michael Durr (1.5 PPG)

In limbo: Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Xavier Johnson (12.1 PPG), Race Thompson (11.1 PPG), Miller Kopp (6.0 PPG), Trey Galloway (5.5 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (4.4 PPG), Tamar Bates (3.9 PPG), Anthony Leal (1.9 PPG), Logan Duncomb (0.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Malik Reneau (No. 22), Jalen Hood-Schifino (No. 24), Kaleb Banks (No. 78), C.J. Gunn (four-star)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Departed or expected to depart: Keegan Murray (23.5 PPG), Jordan Bohannon (11.0 PPG), Joe Toussaint (4.3 PPG), Austin Ash (2.9 PPG), Josh Ogundele (2.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Patrick McCaffery (10.5 PPG), Kris Murray (9.7 PPG), Tony Perkins (7.4 PPG), Filip Rebraca (5.8 PPG), Payton Sandfort (5.0 PPG), Ahron Ulis (3.1 PPG), Connor McCaffery (2.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Dasonte Bowen (four-star), Josh Dix (three-star)

Maryland Terrapins

Departed or expected to depart: Fatts Russell (15.1 PPG), Eric Ayala (14.7 PPG), Qudus Wahab (7.7 PPG), Xavier Green (2.3 PPG), Marcus Dockery (1.8 PPG), Simon Wright (0.5) PPG, James Graham III

In limbo:

Expected to return: Donta Scott (12.6 PPG), Hakim Hart (9.9 PPG), Julian Reese (5.7 PPG), Ian Martinez (2.8 PPG), Ike Cornish, Pavlo Dziuba, Arnaud Revaz

Newcomers: Noah Batchelor (four-star)

Michigan Wolverines

Departed or expected to depart: Eli Brooks (12.8 PPG), DeVante' Jones (10.3 PPG), Zeb Jackson (3.3 PPG), Brandon Johns Jr., (3.2 PPG)

In limbo: Caleb Houstan (10.1 PPG), Moussa Diabate (9.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Hunter Dickinson (18.6 PPG), Terrance Williams II (4.7 PPG), Kobe Bufkin (3.0 PPG), Frankie Collins (2.8 PPG), Jace Howard (1.1 PPG), Isaiah Barnes (redshirt), Will Tschetter (redshirt)

Newcomers: Tarris Reed (No. 31), Jett Howard (No. 41), Dug McDaniel (No. 59), Gregg Glenn (four-star)

Michigan State Spartans

Departed or expected to depart: Gabe Brown (11.6 PPG), Marcus Bingham Jr. (9.3 PPG), Julius Marble II (6.4 PPG)

In limbo: Max Christie (9.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Malik Hall (8.9 PPG), Tyson Walker (8.2 PPG), Joey Hauser (7.3 PPG), A.J. Hoggard (7.0 PPG), Jaden Akins (3.4 PPG), Mady Sissoko (1.1 PPG), Pierre Brooks (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Jaxon Kohler (No. 40), Tre Holloman (No. 79)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Departed or expected to depart: Payton Willis (15.9 PPG), E.J. Stephens (10.2 PPG), Luke Loewe (8.1 PPG), Eric Curry (7.7 PPG), Sean Sutherlin (7.2 PPG), Charlie Daniels (1.5 PPG), Danny Ogele (0.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jamison Battle (17.5 PPG), Treyton Thompson (1.9 PPG), Abdoulaye Thiam (0.8 PPG), Will Ramberg (0.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Braeden Carrington (four-star), Joshua Ola-Joseph (three-star), Pharrel Payne (three-star), Jaden Henley (three-star), Dawson Garcia (9.0 PPG at North Carolina), Ta'lon Cooper (9.1 PPG at Morehead State)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Departed or expected to depart: Bryce McGowens (16.8 PPG), Alonzo Verge Jr., (14.5), Kobe Webster (6.2 PPG), Eduardo Andre (3.1 PPG), Trevor Lakes (1.5 PPG), Keon Edwards (0.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Derrick Walker (9.5 PPG), C.J. Wilcher (8.1 PPG), Trey McGowens (6.8 PPG), Lat Mayen (5.9 PPG), Keisei Tominaga (5.7 PPG), Wilhelm Breidenbach (3.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Ramel Lloyd (No. 88), Jamarques Lawrence (three-star), Denim Dawson (three-star), Blaise Keita (JC), Juwan Gary (6.5 PPG at Alabama), Sam Griesel (14.3 PPG at North Dakota State)

Northwestern Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Ryan Young (9.0 PPG), Ryan Greer (3.9 PPG), Elyjah Williams (3.3 PPG)

In limbo: Pete Nance (14.6 PPG)

Expected to return: Boo Buie (14.1 PPG), Chase Audige (9.8 PPG), Ty Berry (7.4 PPG), Robbie Beran (6.4 PPG), Julian Roper II (4.0 PPG), Casey Simmons (2.5 PPG), Matthew Nicholson (1.8 PPG), Brooks Barnhizer (1.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Luke Hunger (four-star), Nick Martinelli (NR)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Departed or expected to depart: E.J. Liddell (19.4 PPG), Malaki Branham (13.7 PPG), Kyle Young (8.2 PPG), Jamari Wheeler (7.1 PPG), Justin Ahrens (4.8 PPG), Meechie Johnson Jr. (4.4 PPG), Cedric Russell (4.2 PPG), Joey Brunk (2.4 PPG), Jimmy Sotos (1.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Zed Key (7.8 PPG), Justice Sueing (6.0 PPG), Eugene Brown III (3.5 PPG), Kalen Etzler (redshirt), Seth Towns (3.8 in 2020-21)

Newcomers: Brice Sensabaugh (No. 42), Bruce Thornton (No. 48), Roddy Gayle (No. 56), Felix Okpara (No. 57), Bowen Hardman (three-star), Tanner Holden (20.1 PPG at Wright State), Sean McNeil (12.2 PPG at West Virginia)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Departed or expected to depart: Sam Sessoms (11.6 PPG), John Harrar (10.6 PPG), Greg Lee (6.1 PPG), Jaheam Cornwall (2.4 PPG), Jalanni White (2.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jalen Pickett (13.3 PPG), Seth Lundy (11.9 PPG), Myles Dread (6.2 PPG), Dallion Johnson (3.7 PPG), Jevonnie Scott (1.4 PPG), Caleb Dorsey (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Kebba Njie (No. 100), Jameel Brown (four-star), Kanye Clary (four-star), Demetrius Lilley (three-star), Evan Mahaffey (three-star), Camren Wynter (15.8 PPG at Drexel), Andrew Funk (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Purdue Boilermakers

Departed or expected to depart: Jaden Ivey (17.3 PPG), Trevion Williams (12.0 PPG), Sasha Stefanovic (10.4 PPG), Eric Hunter Jr. (6.2 PPG), Isaiah Thompson (4.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Zach Edey (14.4 PPG), Mason Gillis (6.4 PPG), Brandon Newman (4.6 PPG), Caleb Furst (4.1 PPG), Ethan Morton (2.4 PPG), Trey Kaufman-Renn (redshirt), Brian Waddell (redshirt)

Newcomers: Fletcher Loyer (No. 86), Camden Heide (four-star), Braden Smith (four-star), William Berg (NR)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Departed or expected to depart: Ron Harper Jr., (15.8 PPG), Geo Baker (12.6 PPG), Ralph Gonzales-Agee (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: Caleb McConnell (7.1 PPG), Jaden Jones (3.6 PPG)

Expected to return: Clifford Omoruyi (11.9 PPG), Paul Mulcahy (9.0 PPG), Aundre Hyatt (4.3 PPG), Dean Reiber (2.9 PPG), Mawot Mag (2.9 PPG), Jalen Miller (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Derek Simpson (three-star), Antwone Woolfolk (NR), Cam Spencer (18.9 PPG at Loyola Maryland)

Wisconsin Badgers

Departed or expected to depart: Johnny Davis (19.7 PPG), Brad Davison (14.1 PPG), Lorne Bowman II (3.0 PPG), Chris Vogt (2.9 PPG), Ben Carlson (1.6 PPG), Matthew Mors (redshirt)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Tyler Wahl (11.4 PPG), Steven Crowl (8.8 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (7.9 PPG), Jahcobi Neath (1.6 PPG), Jordan Davis (1.3 PPG), Carter Gilmore (0.9 PPG), Chris Hodges (redshirt)

Newcomers: Connor Essegian (three-star), Kamari McGee (11.6 PPG at Green Bay)

Big 12

Baylor Bears

Departed or expected to depart: James Akinjo (13.5 PPG), Kendall Brown (9.7 PPG), Jeremy Sochan (9.2 PPG), Dain Dainja (2.0 PPG)

In limbo: Matthew Mayer (9.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Adam Flagler (13.8 PPG), LJ Cryer (13.5 PPG), Flo Thamba (6.2 PPG), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (8.4 PPG), Dale Bonner (3.1 PPG), Jordan Turner (2.0 PPG), Zach Loveday (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Keyonte George (No. 6), Joshua Ojianwuna (four-star), Jalen Bridges (8.4 PPG at West Virginia), Caleb Lohner (7.0 PPG at BYU), Dantwan Grimes (JC)

Iowa State Cyclones

Departed or expected to depart: Izaiah Brockington (16.9 PPG), Tyrese Hunter (11.0 PPG), Gabe Kalscheur (9.6 PPG), George Conditt IV (4.9 PPG), Tristan Enaruna (4.3 PPG), Tre Jackson (3.7 PPG), Jaden Walker (2.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Caleb Grill (6.4 PPG), Alijaz Kunc (6.0 PPG), Robert Jones (2.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Eli King (four-star), Tamin Lipsey (four-star), Demarion Watson (NR), Tre King (14.9 PPG at Eastern Kentucky), Jeremiah Williams (9.5 PPG at Temple), Hason Ward (6.5 PPG at VCU)

Kansas Jayhawks

Departed or expected to depart: Ochai Agbaji (18.9 PPG), David McCormack (10.1 PPG), Remy Martin (8.6 PPG), Mitch Lightfoot (4.7 PPG), Jalen Coleman-Lands (3.9 PPG)

In limbo: Christian Braun (14.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Jalen Wilson (11.0 PPG), Dajuan Harris Jr. (5.4 PPG), Joseph Yesufu (2.2 PPG), Zach Clemence (2.2 PPG), Bobby Pettiford (1.4 PPG), K.J. Adams (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers:Gradey Dick (No. 14), Ernest Udeh (No. 23), M.J. Rice (No. 30), Zuby Ejiofor (No. 75)

Kansas State Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Nijel Pack (17.4 PPG), Mark Smith (12.7 PPG), Mike McGuirl (7.8 PPG), Selton Miguel (7.2 PPG), Kaosi Ezeagu (4.2 PPG), Davion Bradford (3.3 PPG), Luke Kasubke (1.9 PPG), Carlton Linguard Jr. (1.3 PPG), Logan Landers (1.1 PPG), Seryee Lewis, Maximus Edwards

In limbo:

Expected to return: Markquis Nowell (12.48 PPG), Ismael Massoud (6.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Taj Manning (three-star), Jerrell Colbert (0.5 PPG at LSU), Cam Carter (2.2 PPG at Mississippi State)

Oklahoma Sooners

Departed or expected to depart: Jordan Goldwire (10.4 PPG), Elijah Harkless (10.0 PPG), Marvin Johnson (4.2 PPG), Ethan Chargois (4.1 PPG), Alston Mason (1.4 PPG), Akol Mawein (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: Umoja Gibson (13.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Tanner Groves (11.6 PPG), Jalen Hill (9.1 PPG), Jacob Groves (4.6 PPG), C.J. Noland (3.9 PPG), Bijan Cortes (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Otega Oweh (No. 72), Milos Uzan (No. 53), Joe Bamisile (16.3 PPG at George Washington), Sam Godwin (6.3 PPG at Wofford),

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Departed or expected to depart: Bryce Williams (8.3 PPG), Isaac Likekele (7.1 PPG), Keylan Boone (6.0 PPG), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (4.2 PPG), Donovan Williams (3.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Avery Anderson III (12.1 PPG), Bryce Thompson (10.6 PPG), Moussa Cisse (7.2 PPG), Kalib Boone (5.8 PPG), Rondel Walker (4.9 PPG), Tyreek Smith (3.5 PPG), Woody Newton (2.1 PPG), Chris Harris (injury redshirt)

Newcomers: Quion Williams (NR)

Texas Longhorns

Departed or expected to depart: Andrew Jones (11.2 PPG), Courtney Ramey (9.4 PPG), Tre Mitchell (8.7 PPG), Jase Febres (3.9 PPG), Avery Benson (0.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Timmy Allen (12.1 PPG), Marcus Carr (11.4 PPG), Christian Bishop (7.0 PPG), Dylan Disu (3.7 PPG), Brock Cunningham (2.3 PPG), Devin Askew (2.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Dillon Mitchell (No. 4), Arterio Morris (No. 17), Rowan Brumbaugh (No. 90), Sir'Jabari Rice (11.9 PPG at New Mexico State)

TCU Horned Frogs

Departed or expected to depart: Francisco Farabello (4.7 PPG), Maxwell Evans (3.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Mike Miles (15.4 PPG), Damion Baugh (10.6 PPG), Emanuel Miller (10.3 PPG), Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (9.5 PPG), Eddie Lampkin (6.8 PPG), Micah Peavy (6.1 PPG), Xavier Cork (3.3 PPG), JaKobe Coles (2.7 PPG), Souleymane Doumbia (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: P.J. Haggerty (four-star)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Departed or expected to depart: Bryson Williams (14.1 PPG), Terrence Shannon Jr. (10.4 PPG), Davion Warren (9.4 PPG), Adonis Arms (8.6 PPG), Marcus Santos-Silva (4.7 PPG), Sardaar Calhoun (3.5 PPG), Chibuzo Agbo (1.5 PPG)

In limbo: Kevin McCullar (10.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Kevin Obanor (10.0 PPG), Clarence Nadolny (3.5 PPG), Mylik Wilson (2.5 PPG), Daniel Batcho (2.2 PPG), KJ Allen (1.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Rickie Isaacs (No. 76), Lamar Washington (four-star), Robert Jennings (four-star), D'Maurian Williams (14.5 PPG at Gardner-Webb), Jaylon Tyson (1.8 PPG at Texas)

West Virginia Mountaineers

Departed or expected to depart: Taz Sherman (17.7 PPG), Sean McNeil (12.2 PPG), Malik Curry (9.7 PPG), Jalen Bridges (8.4 PPG), Kedrian Johnson (5.3 PPG), Gabe Osabuohien (4.9 PPG), Isaiah Cottrell (4.2 PPG), Pauly Paulicap (3.2 PPG), Dimon Carrigan (1.9 PPG), Taj Thweatt (1.0 PPG), Seny N'Diaye

In limbo:

Expected to return: Seth Wilson (1.9 PPG), Kobe Johnson (1.5 PPG), James Okonkwo, Jamel King

Newcomers: Josiah Harris (four-star), Josiah Davis (four-star), Jimmy Bell Jr. (JC), Mohamed Wague (JC), Jimmy Bell (JC), Erik Stevenson (11.6 PPG at South Carolina), Joe Toussaint (4.3 PPG at Iowa)

Pac-12

Arizona Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Bennedict Mathurin (17.7 PPG), Christian Koloko (12.6 PPG), Justin Kier (6.8 PPG), Kim Aiken Jr. (5.0 PPG)

In limbo: Dalen Terry (8.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Azuolas Tubelis (13.9 PPG), Kerr Kriisa (9.7 PPG), Pelle Larsson (7.2 PPG), Oumar Ballo (6.8 PPG), Adama Bal (1.5 PPG), Shane Nowell (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Dylan Anderson (four-star), Filip Borovicanin (NR)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Departed or expected to depart: Jay Heath (10.6 PPG), Marreon Jackson (10.4 PPG), Kimani Lawrence (10.1 PPG), Jalen Graham (9.9 PPG), Will Felton, Demari Williams, Justin Rochelin, Jeff Grace

In limbo:

Expected to return:DJ Horne (12.5 PPG), Marcus Bagley (10.0 PPG), Luther Muhammad (5.2 PPG), Alonzo Gaffney (4.2 PPG), Jamiya Neal (2.0 PPG), Enoch Boakye (2.0 PPG), John Olmsted (0.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Duke Brennan (four-star), Austin Nunez (four-star), Devan Cambridge (5.3 PPG at Auburn), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (16.2 PPG at Nevada), Warren Washington (10.5 PPG at Nevada)

California Golden Bears

Departed or expected to depart: Jordan Shepherd (14.6 PPG), Andre Kelly (13.4 PPG), Grant Anticevich (9.7 PPG), Makale Foreman (4.1 PPG), Dimitrios Klonaras (1.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return:Jalen Celestine (7.5 PPG), Kuany Kuany (4.8 PPG), Joel Brown (4.8 PPG), Lars Thiemann (4.7 PPG), Sam Alajiki (3.1 PPG), Jarred Hyder (1.3 PPG), Obinna Anyanwu (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: ND Okafor (NR), Grant Newell (NR)

Colorado Buffaloes

Departed or expected to depart: Evan Battey (12.4 PPG), Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.1 PPG), Elijah Parquet (6.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jabari Walker (14.6 PPG), Tristan da Silva (9.4 PPG), KJ Simpson (7.4 PPG), Nique Clifford (6.7 PPG), Julian Hammond III (2.9 PPG), Luke O'Brien (2.6 PPG), Lawson Lovering (1.9 PPG), Javon Ruffin (redshirt)

Newcomers: Joe Hurlburt (four-star), Bobi Klintman (four-star), R.J. Smith (NR), Ethan Wright (14.7 PPG at Princeton)

Oregon Ducks

Departed or expected to depart: Will Richardson (14.1 PPG), Jacob Young (12.0 PPG), De'Vion Harmon (10.8 PPG), Eric Williams Jr. (8.4 PPG), Franck Kepnang (4.7 PPG), Isaac Johnson (2.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Quincy Guerrier (10.1 PPG), N'Faly Dante (8.1 PPG), Rivaldo Soares (4.7 PPG), Nate Bittle (1.7 PPG), Lok Wur (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Kel'el Ware (No. 8), Dior Johnson (No. 35), Tyrone Williams (JC), Brennan Rigsby (JC), Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.1 PPG at Colorado)

Oregon State Beavers

Departed or expected to depart: Jarod Lucas (13.5 PPG), Dashawn Davis (10.9 PPG), Warith Alatishe (9.0 PPG), Maurice Calloo (8.6 PPG), Roman Silva (7.2 PPG), Gianni Hunt (4.7 PPG), Rodrigue Andela (4.6 PPG), Xzavier Malone-Key (3.8 PPG), Tre' Williams (3.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return:Glenn Taylor Jr., (6.9 PPG), Ahmad Rand (5.3 PPG), Dexter Akanno (4.9 PPG), Isaiah Johnson (1.3 PPG), Chol Marial (1.6 PPG in 2020-21)

Newcomers: Tyler Bilodeau (NR), Michael Rataj (NR), Jayden Stevens (NR), Jordan Pope (four-star), Nick Krass (four-star)

Stanford Cardinal

Departed or expected to depart: Harrison Ingram (10.5 PPG), Jaiden Delaire (10.1 PPG), Noah Taitz (4.5 PPG), Lukas Kisunas (2.4 PPG), Keenan Fitzmorris

In limbo:

Expected to return: Spencer Jones (12.0 PPG), Brandon Angel (7.7 PPG), Michael O'Connell (7.1 PPG), James Keefe (5.3 PPG), Maxime Raynaud (4.5 PPG), Isa Silva (3.5 PPG), Max Murrell (2.4 PPG), Sam Beskind (0.4 PPG), Jarvis Moss

Newcomers: Jaylen Thompson (four-star), Ryan Agarwala (four-star)

UCLA Bruins

Departed or expected to depart: Johnny Juzang (15.6 PPG), Jules Bernard (12.8 PPG), Cody Riley (7.3 PPG), Myles Johnson (3.6 PPG), Peyton Watson (3.3 PPG), Jake Kyman (2.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (13.9 PPG), Tyger Campbell (11.9 PPG), Jaylen Clark (6.7 PPG), David Singleton (4.8 PPG), Kenneth Nwuba (1.2 PPG), Mac Etienne (redshirt), Will McClendon (redshirt)

Newcomers: Amari Bailey (No. 5), Adem Bona (No. 16), Dylan Andrews (No. 44)

USC Trojans

Departed or expected to depart: Isaiah Mobley (14.2 PPG), Chevez Goodwin (11.0 PPG), Max Agbonkpolo (7.7 PPG), Ethan Anderson (4.4 PPG), Isaiah White (3.0 PPG), Boubacar Coulibaly (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: Drew Peterson (12.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Boogie Ellis (12.5 PPG), Reese Dixon-Waters (4.8 PPG), Joshua Morgan (3.2 PPG), Harrison Hornery (1.6), Kobe Johnson (1.2 PPG), Malik Thomas (0.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Tre White (No. 28), Vincent Iwuchukwu (No. 32), Kijani Wright (No. 38) Oziyah Sellers (four-star)

Utah Utes

Departed or expected to depart: Both Gach (8.7 PPG), David Jenkins Jr., (8.5 PPG), Dusan Mahorcic (5.5 PPG), Riley Battin (4.4 PPG), Lahat Thioune (3.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Branden Carlson (13.6 PPG), Marco Anthony (9.1 PPG), Rollie Worster (7.5 PPG), Lazar Stefanovic (7.5 PPG), Gabe Madsen (6.7 PPG), Jaxon Brenchley (2.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Keba Keita (No. 99), Wilguens Exacte Jr. (NR), Mike Saunders Jr. (7.3 PPG at Cincinnati)

Washington Huskies

Departed or expected to depart: Terrell Brown Jr., (21.7 PPG), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11.7 PPG), Jamal Bey (9.4 PPG), Daejon Davis (7.0 PPG), Nate Roberts (5.5 PPG), Dominiq Penn (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: PJ Fuller (7.4 PPG), Cole Bajema (5.4 PPG), Langston Wilson (2.6 PPG), Riley Sorn (2.1 PPG), Jackson Grant (1.1 PPG), Samuel Ariyibi

Newcomers: Koren Johnson (four-star), Tyler Linhardt (four-star), Keyon Menifield Jr., (NR), Noah Williams (9.5 PPG at Washington State)

Washington State Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Michael Flowers (14.2 PPG), Noah Williams (9.5 PPG), Efe Abogidi (8.1 PPG), Jefferson Koulibaly (2.6 PPG), Ryan Rapp (1.2 PPG), Matt DeWolf (0.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Tyrell Roberts (11.4 PPG), TJ Bamba (7.7 PPG), Mouhamed Gueye (7.4 PPG), Dishon Jackson (6.0 PPG), Andrej Jakimovski (5.4 PPG), DJ Rodman (4.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Solomon Ominu (NR), Dylan Darling (NR)

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Departed or expected to depart: Jaden Shackelford (16.6 PPG), Keon Ellis (12.1 PPG), JD Davison (8.5 PPG), Juwan Gary (6.5 PPG), James Rojas (5.4 PPG), Keon Ambrose-Hylton (1.0 PPG), Jusaun Holt (0.7 PPG), Alex Tchikou (0.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jahvon Quinerly (13.8 PPG), Noah Gurley (6.8 PPG), Charles Bediako (6.7 PPG), Darius Miles (5.8 PPG), Nimari Burnett (redshirt)

Newcomers: Brandon Miller (No. 9), Jaden Bradley (No. 19), Rylan Griffen (No. 49), Noah Clowney (No. 53), Nick Pringle (JC), Mark Sears (19.6 PPG at Ohio)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Departed or expected to depart: JD Notae (18.3 PPG), Stanley Umude (11.9 PPG), Au'Diese Toney (10.5 PPG), Chris Lykes (7.9 PPG), Connor Vanover (3.9 PPG), Trey Wade (3.6 PPG), Khalen Robinson (1.5 PPG), Chance Moore (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: Jaylin Williams (10.9 PPG)

Expected to return: Davonte Davis (8.3 PPG), Jaxson Robinson (3.4 PPG), Kamani Johnson (2.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Nick Smith (No. 3), Jordan Walsh (No. 11), Anthony Black (No. 15), Derrian Ford (No. 71), Barry Dunning (No. 74), Joseph Pinion (No. 89), Makhel Mitchell (10.7 PPG at Rhode Island), Makhi Mitchell (9.9 PPG at Rhode Island), Jalen Graham (9.9 PPG at Arizona State), Trevon Brazile (6.6 PPG at Missouri)

Auburn Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Jabari Smith (16.9 PPG), Walker Kessler (11.4 PPG), Devan Cambridge (5.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: K.D. Johnson (12.3 PPG), Wendell Green Jr. (12.0 PPG), Allen Flanigan (6.3 PPG), Jaylin Williams (5.6 PPG), Zep Jasper (5.1 PPG), Dylan Cardwell (3.0 PPG), Lior Berman (2.0 PPG), Chris Moore (1.7 PPG), Babatunde Akingbola (0.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Yohan Traore (No. 27), Chance Westry (No. 36), Tre Donaldson (four-star)

Florida Gators

Departed or expected to depart: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (11.1 PPG), Tyree Appleby (10.9 PPG), Anthony Duruji (8.6 PPG), Brandon McKissic (5.8 PPG), Tuongthach Gatkek (1.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Colin Castleton (16.2 PPG), Myreon Jones (8.5 PPG), Kowacie Reeves (5.5 PPG), Jason Jitoboh (4.1 PPG), CJ Felder (3.5 PPG), Niels Lane (3.0 PPG), Elijah Kennedy (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Denzel Aberdeen (four-star), Trey Bonham (13.6 PPG at VMI), Will Richard (12.1 PPG at Belmont), Alex Fudge (3.3 PPG at LSU)

Georgia Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Aaron Cook (10.5 PPG), Noah Baumann (8.1 PPG), Christian Wright (5.3 PPG), Jaxon Etter (5.1 PPG), Dalen Ridgnal (2.7 PPG), Tyron McMillan (1.7 PPG), Josh Taylor (1.1 PPG), Cam McDowell (1.0 PPG), Tyrone Baker (0.7 PPG), Jonathan Ned

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kario Oquendo (15.2 PPG), Braelen Bridges (12.9 PPG), Jailyn Ingram (10.7 PPG), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (6.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Justin Hill (14.2 PPG at Longwood), Terry Roberts (14.5 PPG at Bradley), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (4.2 PPG at Oklahoma State), Jusaun Holt (0.7 PPG at Alabama)

Kentucky Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: TyTy Washington Jr. (12.5 PPG), Kellan Grady (11.4 PPG), Davion Mintz (8.5 PPG), Dontaie Allen (2.2 PPG), Bryce Hopkins (2.1 PPG)

In limbo: Shaedon Sharpe (redshirt), Keion Brooks (10.8 PPG), Jacob Toppin (6.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Oscar Tshiebwe (17.4 PPG), Sahvir Wheeler (10.1 PPG), Daimion Collins (2.9 PPG), Lance Ware (1.5 PPG), CJ Fredrick (redshirt)

Newcomers: Chris Livingston (No. 12), Cason Wallace (No. 20)

LSU Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Tari Eason (16.9 PPG), Darius Days (13.7 PPG), Brandon Murray (10.0 PPG), Xavier Pinson (9.8 PPG), Eric Gaines (9.0 PPG), Efton Reid (6.3 PPG), Alex Fudge (3.3 PPG), Shareef O'Neal (2.9 PPG), Bradley Ezewiro (1.6 PPG), Jerrell Colbert (0.5 PPG), Adam Miller (redshirt)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Mwani Wilkinson (4.0 PPG), Justice Williams (1.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Kendal Coleman (15.4 PPG at Northwestern State), Justice Hill (13.4 PPG at Murray State), Trae Hannibal (9.2 PPG at Murray State), Cam Hayes (7.0 PPG at NC State), Derek Fountain (1.8 PPG at Mississippi State), Corneilous Williams (NR)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Iverson Molinar (17.5 PPG), Garrison Brooks (10.4 PPG), D.J. Jeffries (8.9 PPG), Shakeel Moore (8.7 PPG), Rocket Watts (4.4 PPG), Javian Davis (3.5 PPG), Andersson Garcia (4.3 PPG), Cam Carter (2.2 PPG), Derek Fountain (1.8 PPG), Alden Applewhite (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Tolu Smith (14.2 PPG), Cameron Matthews (2.9 PPG), Keshawn Murphy (redshirt)

Newcomers: Kimani Hamilton (No. 80), Martavious Russell (NR), Will McNair Jr., (6.6 PPG at New Mexico State), Dashawn Davis (10.9 PPG at Oregon State)

Missouri Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Javon Pickett (11.1 PPG), Amari Davis (9.0 PPG), Jarron Coleman (8.6 PPG), DaJuan Gordon (8.3 PPG), Trevon Brazile (6.6 PPG), Sean Durugordon (3.2 PPG), Jordan Wilmore (2.0 PPG), Yaya Keita (1.2 PPG), Anton Brookshire (1.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kobe Brown (12.5 PPG), Ronnie DeGray III (8.3 PPG), Kaleb Brown (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Aidan Shaw (No. 65), Mohamed Diarra (JC), Sean East (JC), D'Moi Hodge (15.3 PPG at Cleveland State), Tre Gomillion (10.5 PPG at Cleveland State), DeAndre Gholston (14.3 PPG at Milwaukee), Noah Carter (15.0 PPG at Northern Iowa), Nick Honor (7.7 PPG at Clemson)

Ole Miss Rebels

Departed or expected to depart: Jarkel Joiner (13.2 PPG), Nysier Brooks (9.8 PPG), Luis Rodriguez (6.6 PPG), Austin Crowley (4.9 PPG), Sammy Hunter (2.9 PPG), Grant Slatten (0.7 PPG), Eric Van Der Heijden (0.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Daeshun Ruffin (12.6 PPG), Matthew Murrell (12.1 PPG), Jaemyn Brakefield (7.7 PPG), Tye Fagan (7.1 PPG), Robert Allen (6.5 PPG), James White (2.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Malique Ewin (No. 81), T.J. Caldwell (No. 97), Amaree Abram (No. 98), Robert Cowherd (four-star), Jayveous McKinnis (12.4 PPG at Jackson State)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Departed or expected to depart: Jermaine Couisnard (12.0 PPG), Erik Stevenson (11.6 PPG), James Reese V (10.4 PPG), Devin Carter (9.0 PPG), Keyshawn Bryant (8.7 PPG), Wildens Leveque (6.6 PPG), AJ Wilson (3.1 PPG), Ta'Quan Woodley (2.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Chico Carter Jr., (4.2 PPG), Jacobi Wright (3.4 PPG), Ja'Von Benson (3.3 PPG), Josh Gray (2.9 PPG), Mike Green (2.8 PPG), Brandon Martin (2.4 PPG), Tre-Vaughn Minott (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Zachary Davis (NR), Daniel Hankins-Sanford (NR), Troy Boynton (redshirted at Evansville), Hayden Brown (18.8 PPG at The Citadel), Meechie Johnson Jr. (4.4 PPG at Ohio State)

Tennessee Volunteers

Departed or expected to depart: Kennedy Chandler (13.9 PPG), John Fulkerson (7.5 PPG), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (3.9 PPG), Victor Bailey Jr.,, (2.6 PPG), Quentin Diboundje (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: Santiago Vescovi (13.3)

Expected to return: Josiah-Jordan James (10.3 PPG), Zakai Zeigler (8.8 PPG), Olivier Nkamhoua (8.6 PPG), Uros Plavsic (4.2 PPG), Justin Powell (3.7 PPG), Jonas Aidoo (2.1 PPG), Jahmai Mashack (0.7 PPG)

Newcomers: B.J. Edwards (four-star), Tyreke Key (17.2 PPG at Indiana State)

Texas A&M Aggies

Departed or expected to depart: Quenton Jackson (14.8 PPG), Marcus Williams (7.9 PPG), Hassan Diarra (6.2 PPG), Aaron Cash (2.4 PPG), Ethan Henderson (2.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Henry Coleman III (11.0 PPG), Tyrece Radford (10.9 PPG), Wade Taylor IV (8.2 PPG), Andre Gordon (5.4 PPG), Manny Obaseki (3.6 PPG), Hayden Hefner (3.5 PPG), Javonte Brown (1.5 PPG), Jalen Johnson (redshirt)

Newcomers: Solomon Washington (four-star), Jordan Williams (NR), Erik Pratt (JC)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Departed or expected to depart: Scotty Pippen Jr., (20.4 PPG), Rodney Chatman (7.8 PPG), Liam Robbins (6.8 PPG), Quentin Millora-Brown (5.3 PPG), Jamaine Mann (4.6 PPG), Peyton Daniels (3.0 PPG), Shane Dezonie (2.4 PPG), Drew Weikert (2.2 PPG), Terren Frank (2.1 PPG), Gabe Dorsey (0.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jordan Wright (12.3 PPG), Myles Stute (8.5 PPG), Trey Thomas (5.8 PPG), Tyrin Lawrence (3.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Lee Dort (four-star), Noah Shelby (four-star), Colin Smith (four-star), Malik Dia (four-star), Paul Lewis (three-star), Ezra Manjon (15.0 PPG at UC Davis)

Other notables

American

Cincinnati Bearcats

Departed or expected to depart: Mike Saunders Jr., (7.3 PPG), Mason Madsen (3.9 PPG), Hayden Koval (3.1 PPG), Abdul Ado (2.4 PPG), A.J. McGinnis (2.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: David DeJulius (14.5 PPG), Jeremiah Davenport (13.4 PPG), Mika Adams-Woods (8.6 PPG), John Newman III (6.9 PPG), Viktor Lakhin (4.2 PPG), Ody Oguama (4.2 PPG), Jarrett Hensley (1.5 PPG), CJ Anthony (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Dan Skillings (four-star), Sage Tolentino (four-star), Josh Reed (three-star), Rob Phinisee (4.5 PPG at Indiana), Kalu Ezikpe (11.3 PPG at Old Dominion)

Houston Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Kyler Edwards (13.8 PPG), Fabian White Jr. (12.5 PPG), Josh Carlton (11.6 PPG), Taze Moore (10.4 PPG), Robbie Armbrester (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: Marcus Sasser (17.7 PPG)

Expected to return: Tramon Mark (10.1 PPG), Jamal Shead (10.0 PPG), Ramon Walker Jr., (3.2 PPG), J'Wan Roberts (3.2 PPG), Reggie Chaney (3.2 PPG), Ja'Vier Francis (1.2 PPG), Kiyron Powell (redshirt)

Newcomers: Jarace Walker (No. 10), Terrance Arceneaux (No. 66)

Memphis Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Jalen Duren (12.0 PPG), Josh Minott (6.6 PPG), Landers Nolley II (9.8 PPG), Emoni Bates (9.7 PPG), Tyler Harris (8.8 PPG), Alex Lomax (6.1 PPG), Earl Timberlake (4.7 PPG), Sam Onu (redshirt), John Camden (redshirt)

In limbo: DeAndre Williams (11.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Lester Quinones (10.0 PPG), Malcolm Dandridge (4.4 PPG), Jayden Hardaway (2.9 PPG), Chandler Lawson (1.6 PPG), Johnathan Lawson (redshirt)

Newcomers: Kendric Davis (19.4 PPG at SMU), Elijah McCadden (11.7 PPG at Georgia Southern),

SMU Mustangs

Departed or expected to depart: Kendric Davis (19.4 PPG), Marcus Weathers (12.8 PPG), Michael Weathers (11.0 PPG), Tristan Clark (4.2 PPG), Isiah Jasey (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: Emmanuel Bandoumel (10.6 PPG), Zach Nutall (6.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Zhuric Phelps (3.8 PPG), Stefan Todorovic (2.9 PPG), Jahmar Young Jr., (2.0 PPG), Jalen Smith (2.0 PPG), Franklin Agunanne (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Alex Anamekwe (NR), Mouhamadou Cisse (NR), Ricardo Wright (13.6 PPG at Marist), Samuell Williamson (5.6 PPG at Louisville)

UCF Knights

Departed or expected to depart: Darin Green Jr., (13.3 PPG), Darius Perry (11.8 PPG), Brandon Mahan (10.2 PPG), Cheikh Mbacke Diong (6.9 PPG), Isaiah Adams (4.1 PPG), Dre Fuller Jr., (4.0 PPG), Tony Johnson Jr., (3.0 PPG), Jamille Reynolds (3.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: C.J. Walker (8.3 PPG), Darius Johnson (6.4 PPG), Tyem Freeman (5.0 PPG), P.J. Edwards (redshirt)

Newcomers: Taylor Hendricks (No. 54), Tyler Hendricks (three-star), Brandon Suggs (10.1 PPG at East Carolina), Michael Durr (1.5 PPG at Indiana)

Atlantic 10

Davidson Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Hyunjung Lee (15.8 PPG), Luka Brajkovic (14.4 PPG), Michael Jones (11.8 PPG), Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (2.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Foster Loyer (16.1 PPG), Sam Mennenga (8.4 PPG), Grant Huffman (4.3 PPG), Desmond Watson (2.9 PPG), Emory Lanier (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Reed Bailey (four-star), Sean Logan (NR), Connor Kochera (10.9 PPG at William & Mary)

Dayton Flyers

Departed or expected to depart: Elijah Weaver (6.6 PPG), Lynn Greer III (2.7 PPG), Moulaye Sissoko (2.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: DaRon Holmes II (12.8 PPG), Toumani Camara (10.9 PPG), Malachi Smith (9.3 PPG), Kobe Elvis (8.9 PPG), Koby Brea (8.1 PPG), R.J. Blakney (6.5 PPG), Mustapha Amzil (5.6 PPG), Kaleb Washington (1.4 PPG), Zimi Nwokeji (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Mike Sharavjamts (No. 95)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Departed or expected to depart: Lucas Williamson (13.7 PPG), Ryan Schwieger (9.2 PPG), Aher Uguak (8.9 PPG), Chris Knight (7.6 PPG), Tate Hall (5.6 PPG), Keith Clemons (2.4 PPG), Damezi Anderson, (redshirt)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Braden Norris (10.4 PPG), Marquise Kennedy (7.9 PPG), Jacob Hutson (5.0 PPG), Tom Welch (3.5 PPG), Saint Thomas (1.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Jalen Quinn (NR), Treyvon Lewis (NR), Jayden Dawson (NR), Sheldon Edwards (11.4 PPG at Valparaiso), Jeameril Wilson (11.2 PPG at Lehigh), Bryce Golden (8.8 PPG at Butler), Philip Alston (21.0 PPG at California University of Pennsylvania)

Saint Louis Billikens

Departed or expected to depart: Jordan Nesbitt (8.2 PPG), Marten Linssen (7.0 PPG), DeAndre Jones (4.0 PPG), Markhi Strickland (2.6 PPG), Rashad Williams (2.2 PPG), Andre Lorentsson (1.5 PPG), Lassina Traore (2.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Javonte Perkins (17.1 PPG), Gibson Jimerson (16.1 PPG), Yuri Collins (11.1 PPG), Francis Okoro (10.8 PPG), Fred Thatch Jr., (9.3 PPG), Terrence Hargrove Jr., (6.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Larry Hughes Jr. (NR), Nick Kramer (NR), Kellen Thames (NR), Javon Pickett (11.1 PPG at Missouri), Sincere Parker (JC)

VCU Rams

Departed or expected to depart: Vince Williams Jr., (14.1 PPG), KeShawn Curry (11.0 PPG), Hason Ward (6.5 PPG), Mikeal Brown-Jones (4.0 PPG), Marcus Tsohonis (5.1 PPG), Levi Stockard III (4.7 PPG), Jimmy Nichols Jr. (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Ace Baldwin Jr. (11.4 PPG), Jayden Nunn (8.6 PPG), Jalen DeLoach (4.1 PPG), Nick Kern (2.0 PPG), Josh Banks (1.6 PPG), Jamir Watkins (7.2 in 2020-21)

Newcomers: Alphonzo Billups (No. 94), Christian Fermin (four-star), Zeb Jackson (3.3 PPG at Michigan), Brandon Johns Jr., (3.2 PPG at Michigan)

Conference USA

UAB Blazers

Departed or expected to depart: Quan Jackson (11.9 PPG), Michael Ertel (10.4 PPG), Josh LeBlanc Sr. (4.6 PPG), Jamal Johnson (4.4 PPG), Tyreke Locure (4.0 PPG), Justin Brown (3.0 PPG), Elijah Tate (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: Jordan Walker (20.3 PPG)

Expected to return:KJ Buffen (10.0 PPG), Tavin Lovan (8.2 PPG), Trey Jemison (7.0 PPG), Tony Toney (2.5 PPG), Rongie Gordon (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Ledarrius Brewer (14.6 PPG at East Tennessee State), Ty Brewer (10.7 PPG at East Tennessee State), Eric Gaines (9.0 PPG at LSU), Javian Davis (3.5 PPG at Mississippi State), Tyler Bertram (9.0 PPG at Binghamton)

Mountain West

Boise State Broncos

Departed or expected to depart: Abu Kigab (14.8 PPG), Marcus Shaver Jr., (13.3 PPG), Emmanuel Akot (10.6 PPG), Devonaire Doutrive (9.1 PPG), Mladen Armus (7.1 PPG), Naje Smith (4.8 PPG), Lukas Milner (1.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Tyson Degenhart (9.9 PPG), Max Rice (4.0 PPG), Pavle Kuzmanovic (3.4 PPG), Kobe Young (redshirt), R.J. Keene (redshirt)

Newcomers: Sadraque Nganga (four-star), Jace Whiting (NR)

Colorado State Rams

Departed or expected to depart: Kendle Moore (6.5 PPG), Dischon Thomas (5.7 PPG), Chandler Jacobs (5.7 PPG), Adam Thistlewood (2.4 PPG), Jalen Scott (redshirt)

In limbo: David Roddy (19.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Isaiah Stevens (14.7 PPG), John Tonje (9.1 PPG), James Moors (4.0 PPG), Jalen Lake (3.6 PPG), Isaiah Rivera (3.4 PPG), Baylor Hebb (0.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Jack Payne (NR), Patrick Cartier (22.0 PPG at Hillsdale), Tavi Jackson (NR)

San Diego State Aztecs

Departed or expected to depart: Trey Pulliam (8.7 PPG), Nathan Mensah (7.0 PPG), Aguek Arop (3.5 PPG), Joshua Tomaic (2.9 PPG), Keith Dinwiddie (2.8 PPG), Tahirou Diabate (2.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Matt Bradley (16.9 PPG), Lamont Butler (7.3 PPG), Keshad Johnson (7.2 PPG), Chad Baker-Mazara (6.4 PPG), Adam Seiko (5.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Elijah Saunders (four-star), Miles Byrd (NR), Darrion Trammell (17.3 PPG at Seattle), Jaedon LeDee (5.8 PPG at TCU)

Wyoming Cowboys

Departed or expected to depart: Drake Jeffries (10.3 PPG), Deng Dut (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: Hunter Maldonado (18.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Graham Ike (19.5 PPG), Jeremiah Oden (7.8 PPG), Xavier DuSell (7.5 PPG), Brendan Wenzel (5.2 PPG), Noah Reynolds (2.9 PPG), Hunter Thompson (2.7 PPG), Kenny Foster (1.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Caden Powell (NR), Max Agbonkpolo (7.7 PPG at USC), Ethan Anderson (4.4 PPG at USC), Jake Kyman (2.4 PPG at UCLA)

WCC

BYU Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Alex Barcello (16.8 PPG), Te'Jon Lucas (10.4 PPG), Caleb Lohner (7.0 PPG), Gavin Baxter (6.6 PPG), Hunter Erickson (1.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Fousseyni Traore (9.5 PPG), Gideon George (8.8 PPG), Seneca Knight (7.4 PPG), Trevin Knell (6.4 PPG), Spencer Johnson (5.8 PPG), Atiki Ally Atiki (3.0 PPG), Trey Stewart (0.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Richie Saunders (returning from mission), Dallin Hall (returning from mission)

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Chet Holmgren (14.1 PPG), Andrew Nembhard (11.8 PPG), Rasir Bolton (11.2 PPG)

In limbo: Drew Timme (18.4 PPG), Julian Strawther (11.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Anton Watson (7.3 PPG), Nolan Hickman (5.1 PPG), Hunter Sallis (4.3 PPG), Ben Gregg (2.4 PPG), Kaden Perry (1.8 PPG), Martynas Arlauskas (0.9 PPG), Dominick Harris (redshirt)

Newcomers: Braden Huff (No. 96)

Saint Mary's Gaels

Departed or expected to depart: Matthias Tass (12.6 PPG), Tommy Kuhse (12.2 PPG), Dan Fotu (6.3 PPG), Judah Brown (1.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Logan Johnson (11.9 PPG), Alex Ducas (10.3 PPG), Kyle Bowen (5.6 PPG), Mitchell Saxen (3.3 PPG), Augustas Marciulionis (3.1 PPG), Jabe Mullins (2.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Aidan Mahaney (four-star), Joshua Jefferson (NR)

San Francisco Dons

Departed or expected to depart: Jamaree Bouyea (17.3 PPG), Yauhen Massalski (13.5 PPG), Patrick Tape (5.1 PPG)

In limbo: Khalil Shabazz (13.7 PPG)

Expected to return: Gabe Stefanini (9.5 PPG), Julian Rishwain (7.4 PPG), Zane Meeks (5.0 PPG), Josh Kunen (4.3 PPG), Volodymyr Markovetskyy (1.8 PPG), Dzmitry Ryuny (1.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Broyce Batchan Jr. (NR), Toni Rocak (15.2 PPG at UC San Diego), Saba Gigiberia (2.5 PPG at Georgia Tech)