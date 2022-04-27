Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, has committed to Maryland, he told ESPN.

Young still plans to go through the NBA draft process, but he will head to College Park should he withdraw before the deadline. He chose Maryland over Georgetown and Miami, which took a commitment from Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack over the weekend.

Young is ranked No. 17 in ESPN's transfer rankings.

"First, I want to thank Charlotte for these past three years. I picked Maryland because it is a chance for me to come back home and to do something special," Young said. "I am excited to play under Coach [Kevin] Willard and his staff. To come home and to be able to do something special while being close to my family is something I couldn't pass up."

A Maryland native who played at DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), Young was one of the best guards in the portal. He earned first-team all-league honors last season after averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Young ranked second in the league in scoring and free-throw percentage, while also finishing ninth in assists. He finished the season in strong fashion, tallying three double-doubles in his final seven games, and reached double-figures in scoring in every game last season.

It was the second season in a row Young landed on Conference USA's all-conference first team, after putting up 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2020-21.

Young is Willard's second commitment since coming over from Seton Hall, following four-star recruit Noah Batchelor.