Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night.

A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

His best game came in Kentucky's late-January win at Kansas, when he finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. That performance highlighted a five-game stretch during which Brooks averaged 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Brooks is the third Kentucky player to enter the portal this offseason, following Dontaie Allen and Bryce Hopkins. Allen committed to Western Kentucky, while Hopkins picked Providence.

The Wildcats also lost Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz to graduation and TyTy Washington to the NBA draft, while Shaedon Sharpe and Jacob Toppin are testing the draft waters. Sharpe is expected to keep his name in the draft, while Toppin is expected back in Lexington.

John Calipari does return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe and starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, and is bringing in five-star recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves (20.1 PPG) committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

May 1 is the deadline for players to enter the portal and still be eligible to play immediately next season.