Longtime Weber State men's basketball head coach Randy Rahe, the Wildcats' all-time wins leader, is retiring after 16 seasons, the school announced Monday.

Assistant coach Eric Duft, who spent all 16 seasons under Rahe, will take over as head coach.

Rahe has been in charge of the Wildcats since 2006, when he was tabbed to replace Joe Cravens. He led Weber State to five Big Sky regular-season titles and three NCAA tournament appearances, going 316-191 during his time with the Wildcats. Rahe's 316 wins are the most all time in school history and Big Sky Conference history, while his 198 league wins are also the most in conference history.

He had two players selected in the NBA draft, including Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Lillard earned Big Sky Player of the Year honors on two occasions, and was named a third-team All-American in 2012.

"More than being the winningest coach in Weber State and Big Sky Conference history, Randy Rahe has exemplified running a program with integrity," Weber State president Dr. Brad Mortensen said. "With Coach Rahe at the helm, we have always held our heads high. On behalf of the university, I sincerely want to thank Randy for being a model coach and the contributions he's made to Wildcat basketball and all of Weber State."

Prior to taking over at Weber State, Rahe spent time as an assistant coach at Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, Denver and Colorado.

Duft, Rahe's replacement, was hired by Rahe back in 2006 and was promoted to associate head coach three years later.

"We are excited for coach Duft to begin his tenure as the head coach at Weber State," athletic director Tim Crompton said. "His high character and passion for the game bode well for building the next phase of success and championships at Weber State."