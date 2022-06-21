Former NBA player and Purdue Boilermakers standout Caleb Swanigan is dead at 25.

The Purdue men's basketball program said Swanigan died Monday night, but it did not provide further details.

A first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017, the 6-foot-9 Swanigan played three years in the NBA with the Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2015, Swanigan was a highly-sought-after recruit who elected to stay home and play for the Boilermakers after originally committing to Michigan State.

Swanigan had a standout sophomore campaign at Purdue and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All American. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Award. Following the season, he entered the NBA draft and was selected No. 26 overall.