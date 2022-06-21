        <
        >

          Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue men's basketball star and NBA first-round pick, dies at 25

          10:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Former NBA player and Purdue Boilermakers standout Caleb Swanigan is dead at 25.

          The Purdue men's basketball program said Swanigan died Monday night, but it did not provide further details.

          A first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017, the 6-foot-9 Swanigan played three years in the NBA with the Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

          Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2015, Swanigan was a highly-sought-after recruit who elected to stay home and play for the Boilermakers after originally committing to Michigan State.

          Swanigan had a standout sophomore campaign at Purdue and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All American. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Award. Following the season, he entered the NBA draft and was selected No. 26 overall.