MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota forward Parker Fox, a potential starter who tore the ACL in his left knee last offseason, suffered a serious injury to his right knee Monday during summer practice.

Gophers coach Ben Johnson said the team was in the process of evaluating the extent of the injury and had no timetable yet for Fox's return.

The 6-foot-8 Fox tore the ACL in his left knee during the offseason in 2021 and redshirted his first year with the Gophers. He transferred from Northern State University in South Dakota, where he was an NCAA Division II All-American in his third and final season there.