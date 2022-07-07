Five-star guard Kylan Boswell announced Wednesday he plans to reclassify into the 2022 class and play this fall at Arizona, where he committed in February.

Boswell, who originally chose the Wildcats over Illinois and UNLV and has been linked to a potential reclassification for several months, released a statement on his Twitter account.

"Thank you isn't enough to express my appreciation to my family, trainers and coaches," he wrote. "Without each of you, I would not have made it this far in my journey. I will be forever grateful for the basketball family I have been blessed with. Your love and support is the foundation of my future and the belief that something even better is on the horizon.

"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I have decided to attend the University of Arizona this coming fall. Bear down!"

A 6-foot-1 point guard from California who played at Arizona Compass Prep (Arizona), Boswell is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class. He was considered the No. 4 point guard in the class.

In seven games with the Team Why Not grassroots program this spring, Boswell averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He represented USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championships last summer, averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 assists in helping lead USA to the gold medal.

Boswell should provide much-needed perimeter help for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona. The Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry early to the NBA, while Justin Kier is out of eligibility. They return starting point guard Kerr Kriisa (9.7 PPG) and sixth man Pelle Larsson (7.2 PPG), and also went out and landed Texas transfer Courtney Ramey (9.4 PPG) and Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. (14.0 PPG).

Arizona is ranked No. 16 in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25.