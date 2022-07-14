The matchups for the 2022 men's and women's Jimmy V Classic college basketball events were announced Thursday, highlighted by Duke on the men's side and a pair of potential top-10 matchups on the women's side.

The men's doubleheader will take place Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden, with Duke facing Iowa and Texas playing Illinois. The women's games will be hosted on campus sites Dec. 4: UConn at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech at Tennessee.

The coming season marks the first time since 1980 that Duke will be coached by someone other than Mike Krzyzewski, with Jon Scheyer taking over that role. The Blue Devils bring in the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class and are ranked No. 5 in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early Top 25.

The Longhorns and the Fighting Illini also are ranked in the Way-Too-Early Top 25. Chris Beard and Texas bring back three starters from last season's 22-win team, while also welcoming two five-star freshmen and elite transfer Tyrese Hunter from Iowa State. Illinois lost All-American Kofi Cockburn, but it landed impact transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), as well as top-25 recruit Skyy Clark.

Both men's games will air on ESPN.

On the women's side, all four teams are ranked in the top 11 of ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25.

UConn is coming off a national championship game appearance and returns stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, while Notre Dame brings back most of its contributors and hit the portal for Texas transfer Lauren Ebo.

Virginia Tech should compete for an ACC championship with the return of conference Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, and Tennessee loaded up in the transfer portal and is receiving preseason top-five hype.

UConn's trip to Notre Dame will be broadcast on ABC, and Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee will air on ESPN2.

Named for legendary coach Jim Valvano, the Jimmy V Classic raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $155 million for the V Foundation. Last year set a record, with 2021's V Week raising $13.35 million.