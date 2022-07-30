Xavier Booker, one of the biggest risers of the spring and summer, told ESPN he has committed to Michigan State men's basketball.

Booker cut his list to 10 schools earlier this week, with Auburn, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Purdue remaining in the mix.

"For a while, I had a feeling of where I wanted to go," Booker said. "My family and I have discussed it a lot more recently."

He had previously taken official visits to several Midwest schools, including Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Purdue -- while also taking multiple unofficial trips to the Spartans' East Lansing campus.

"They offered me in September of 2021," Booker said. "They have been consistent the whole time. After bad games or good games they had advice for me. I trust coach [Tom] Izzo and the staff. Coach [Mark] Montgomery played a big role. I also heard from coach [Doug] Wojcik a lot too."

A 6-foot-11 power forward from Cathedral High School (Indiana), Booker was an unranked four-star prospect before the spring AAU season began. But a string of elite performances with the George Hill All-Indy grassroots program, followed by a dominant showing at the Pangos All-American Camp (where he earned MVP honors), has established Booker as one of the best big men in the 2023 class.

In ESPN's next rankings update later this summer, he will be ranked as a top-10 prospect.

Booker is an extremely versatile forward who brings enormous length and wingspan to the frontcourt. He recently was measured with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. He has long strides and great hands, allowing him to run effectively and finish above the rim. Booker's face-up game with capable range to the arc, along with an ability to drive to the basket, is what makes him special.

As a left-handed shooter, he likes to go inside to his sweet spot on the right block, so he can get to his jump hook from the middle of the floor. Defensively, he brings rim protection and rebounding. Booker might have the most potential of anyone in the class of 2023.

Booker is Michigan State's second commitment in the senior class, joining ESPN 100 guard Jeremy Fears. Fears, ranked No. 42 in the class, signed a contract with Overtime Elite earlier this week but maintained his NCAA eligibility.