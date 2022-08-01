John Calipari and Kentucky's men's basketball team will hold an open practice and telethon on Tuesday to raise money for victims of the floods that have displaced thousands and caused millions of dollars of damage in eastern Kentucky in recent days, the program announced on Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday that a least 30 people have died due to the flooding with hundreds still missing. He also said the full impact of the floods is unknown as crews continue to clean up and search for survivors.

All proceeds from Kentucky men's basketball's open practice and telethon will go to the American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter to assist those who have been affected by the floods. Players from the team will answer phones and practice together at Rupp Arena for the effort. In a video released this week, the players said they want to help those in the state who are "hurting."