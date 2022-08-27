Top-30 junior Jason Asemota committed to Baylor on Saturday.

Asemota was on a visit to the Bears' Waco campus this weekend, when he decided to end his recruitment.

"The program has a history of winning and player development," Asemota said. "They made me a priority in their recruiting by their actions and words. Each staff member has reached out at different times."

A 6-foot-9 forward from Hillcrest Prep (Arizona), Asemota is ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 60 for the 2024 class. He becomes the highest-ranked junior to already commit to a college.

Asemota has terrific positional size for a stretch forward who can make shots from the perimeter. He averaged more than three made 3s per game during the month of July, while shooting 34% of his pull-up and catch-and-shoot attempts.

Asemota becomes Scott Drew's first pledge in the 2024 class, but he already ensures Baylor has a top-30 recruit for the fourth straight year.