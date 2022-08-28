ESPN 100 forward Devin Williams committed to UCLA on Sunday, he told ESPN, choosing the Bruins over crosstown rival USC.

Williams took visits to both Los Angeles schools, but his trip to UCLA's campus earlier this month clinched it for the Bruins.

"When I went on my official visit to UCLA, I had a chance to watch practice," Williams said. "Everything is really competitive. Mick Cronin reminds me of my high school coach Josh Giles. "Mick Cronin is a great guy. And he's an honest guy. I need that honesty to develop and reach my goals."

A 6-foot-9 frontcourt prospect from Centennial High School (California), Williams is ranked No. 57 in the ESPN 100 -- but will rise into the top 50 of the rankings in the next update. He played seven games for Team Why Not on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring, showing flashes as an outside shooter and shot-blocker, but played for Compton Magic to finish the spring and then during the month of July.

Williams possesses a long, athletic frame with a quick vertical bounce for offensive rebounds and putbacks. He has an effective face-up game that poses problems for opposing bigs, as they find it difficult to guard him away from the basket. Williams demonstrates excellent footwork and touch, both facing the basket and with his back to the basket.

He shoots the 3 with accuracy and is comfortable playing behind the arc as a shooter or driver. With a 7-foot wingspan, he blocks shots and has good timing. Williams is UCLA's first commitment in the 2023 class, following a recruiting class in 2022 that featured five-star signees Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, and top-50 guard Dylan Andrews. Mick Cronin and the Bruins are projected to be a preseason top-10 team in college basketball next season.