The Bronny James recruitment tour is in full effect.

On Tuesday, the senior basketball prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, and the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a picture of himself sporting threads from the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team. In the caption, he poses a simple question to his followers: "Buckeye Nation?"

It looks like Bronny's mind isn't made up yet, however, as he also used the hashtag "#notcommitted" in his post. So Buckeyes fans will have to wait before knowing if the 17-year-old hooper will don scarlet and gray for his college career.

The photo op adds to what was a Buckeyes-filled weekend for Bronny. On Saturday, he and his father were present at No. 3 Ohio State football's 21-10 home win against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. "We want Bronny" chants came from the crowd ahead of kickoff, and dad and son took part in the school's "Go Bucks" chant.

Bronny is currently listed as the 35th-best prospect on ESPN's top-100 list and has offers from the Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, Memphis Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans. Last month, he made waves on social media because of a ferocious dunk he threw down on a defender during an AAU game His final season in high school will begin this winter.

As far as his college decision goes, that will come from Bronny.

"When Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him," his father said on Twitter in August.