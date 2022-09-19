Emoni Bates, a former high school star who transferred from Memphis to Eastern Michigan this summer, was arrested Sunday night in Superior Township, Michigan, after sheriff's deputies discovered a firearm in a vehicle he was driving.

Derrick Jackson, the public information officer for the Superior Township, Washtenaw County sheriff's office, told ESPN that officers "initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle which failed to stop" at an intersection.

Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and "altering ID marks" on a firearm. He was arraigned Monday, and his attorney, Steve Haney, asked that a plea of not guilty be entered on Bates' behalf.

According to Haney, the judge agreed to a nonmonetary personal recognizance bond for Bates to be immediately released from jail. Bates' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Haney told ESPN that the arrest Sunday night came after a routine traffic stop when Bates was driving a borrowed car that had a gun in it. "Reserve judgment on this," Haney said via a statement. "There's way more to the story. He borrowed someone's car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car."

Per the Michigan penal code, a person charged with carrying a concealed weapon can face imprisonment "for not more than 5 years" and a fine up to $2,500. The charge of altering an ID on a weapon carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine up to $1,000.

Eastern Michigan issued a statement referring to Bates' arrest.

"We are aware of a situation involving one of our student athletes. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations very seriously," the school said. "We are working to gather more details and will have further comment when more information is available."

Bates, a 6-foot-9 small forward, was considered one of the elite basketball prospects in the country throughout his high school career, ranking No. 1 in the 2022 class until he reclassified last summer and ended up at No. 3 in 2021.

He originally committed to Michigan State in the summer of 2020 and then reopened his recruitment in April 2021, before reclassifying from 2022 to 2021 and committing to Memphis.

His lone season under coach Penny Hardaway was uneven. He missed 15 of 33 games because of a back injury that required him to return home to see a specialist, and he struggled when on the floor.

Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds with the Tigers.

WXYZ in Detroit initially reported Bates' arrest.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.