2022-23 men's college basketball preview: Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season will begin Nov. 7 with a full day's slate of games.

In preparation for a season that will look very different from the past 47, ESPN will make sure you're prepared with everything you need to know, from breakdowns of the national picture to the inside scoop on the highest-profile leagues and top stars from coast to coast.

The 2022-23 season will culminate with the national championship from NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3. Will defending national champion Kansas be able to go back-to-back without last season's star players? Will presumed preseason No. 1 North Carolina be able to finish the job it fell just short of completing a season ago? How far can Jon Scheyer take Duke in his first year at the helm after Mike Krzyzewski retired in April? And could this be the last we see of another college basketball coaching mainstay, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim?

These and more are among the pressing questions ESPN's team of experts will be answering in the buildup to tipoff.

Last updated: Oct. 11, 2022

National coverage

Conference previews and predictions

New faces in new places

Summer of transfers

Recruiting and the 2023 NBA draft